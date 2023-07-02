Airport staff pay details compromised in cyberattack on third party provider, daa confirms

Daa, which operates Dublin and Cork airports, has confirmed that pay and benefits details of staff members were compromised due to a recent cyberattack on professional service provider Aon.

Aon’s data was recently breached through an attack on the file transfer software tool MOVEit.

Daa is one of a large number of Aon clients impacted by the cyber-attack. Aon is contracted by daa to compile and print personalised total rewards statements to some daa employees.

A spokesperson for daa said the Data Protection Commission has been notified. They said the authority takes security “extremely seriously” and affected staff have been consulted and offered “support, advice and assistance”.

"Daa can confirm that as a result of a recent cyber-attack on Aon, a third-party professional service provider, data relating to some employees’ pay and benefits was compromised,” they said.

"Daa takes the security of sensitive personal information extremely seriously and has notified the Data Protection Commission of the third-party breach. daa is offering support, advice and assistance to employees impacted by this criminal cyber-attack.”

Victims of the AON cyber-attack include US government agencies, the UK's telecom regulator, and energy major Shell, all of whom have been hit by a security flaw in Progress Software's MOVEit product discovered in May.

On Friday, chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co said that its supplier was as also victim of cyber-attack.