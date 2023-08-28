Airport chaos: ‘I’m the sole carer for my mum, they were trying to get money’ - scammers target desperate flyers stranded after UK glitch

Father’s concern for his daughter who is stranded abroad without enough of her vital medicationHappy Mondays singer stuck in Dublin tells of scammers posing as customer service reps on social mediaWoman misses heart transplant check-up

Tens of thousands of air travellers in Ireland, the UK and Europe were still stranded on Monday evening after a technical problem with the UK’s air traffic control system.

It could be Tuesday before things get back to normal, authorities warned, with around 150 flights in and out of Irish airports cancelled or delayed, and hundreds more in the UK and Europe also affected.

Falling on a UK bank holiday when many people were travelling home from pre-school holidays has made matters worse.

Many passengers have been forced to book into hotels and many more are spending the night in airports.

One of those stranded in Ireland was Rowetta, singer with Manchester band Happy Mondays, who supported Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Dublin on Sunday night.

“I am the sole carer for my mum – she has dementia,” the singer told Independent.ie, adding she “needs to get home” to her mum as soon as possible.

She says she had to “block and report” a number of scammers posing as airline customer service teams on X – formerly known as Twitter – today.

They had contacted her “trying to get money” as she attempted to get the attention of an airline.

"The airport was rammed with people – including people at the gig who were stranded at the airport all day. It was a brilliant gig. But I need to get home.”

The singer plans to wake up at 4.30am to catch a flight to Leeds before taking a train to Manchester in order to reach her mum. Her back-up plan is to book a place on the ferry.

“The lads have my bags and all my clothes. I had to go out and buy a toothbrush! I had the clothes on my back, my phone and my passport,” she said.

Elsewhere on Monday night, Michael Byrne is waiting on further updates from an airline on when his daughter – who has limited medication left with her abroad – can catch her flight back to Ireland.

He and his wife spent the day working to find their 20-year-old daughter a way home from Munich.

"She has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) which causes chronic fatigue and pain,” he told Independent.ie. “She is on serious medication and doesn’t have enough with her to last until Thursday.”

His daughter was due to fly home from Germany tonight, but she learned this afternoon that her flight was cancelled and the only alternative is to catch a flight on Thursday.

Mr Byrne said she brought extra medication for the next 24 hours “just in case” but now faces going without.

"She has been through so much and went over to Munich to visit a friend – it was such a big deal for her to go alone.

"Even if she was coming back tonight she would spend the next 3-4 days in bed but she has accepted that as part of her daily life,” he added.

"We can’t get over there to give it to her and she can’t get it over there,” he explained. “I’m not blaming the airline as it’s not their fault, but this is urgent. We need them to understand.”

A woman from Northern Ireland missed a check-up following a heart transplant after her flight was cancelled.

Serena Hamilton was due to fly to Newcastle for a hospital appointment.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, she said: “It’s just terrible. It’s happening to everybody but for somebody like me that’s had a heart transplant, I can’t get anywhere because of this whole disruption.

“I’m meant to be attending Newcastle Freeman Hospital tomorrow [Tuesday] morning at 7.30am for a CT angiogram and I’m not getting now. I have to inform the hospital.”

Aer Lingus issued an updated statement earlier on Monday evening that apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by “circumstances outside of our control.”

"While the UK National Air-Traffic Service (NATS) flight planning system is now resolved, like all airlines using UK airspace, we continue to face unavoidable cancellations and delays,” a spokesperson said.

"We are doing everything possible to minimise any further disruption to our customers and we apologise to all those impacted for the inconvenience caused, which is due to circumstances outside of our control.

"We continue to advise passengers to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.”

Irish airports saw a large number of flights cancelled or delayed.

"Due to issues with the UK’s National Air Traffic Service (NATS) today, multiple flights to, from and over the UK have been impacted by either delays or cancellations,” said Graeme McQueen, media relations Manager at DAA, the operator of Dublin Airport.

“Airlines have cancelled more than 100 flights into and out of Dublin Airport today. The team at Dublin Airport is working hard to support our airline partners and to ensure passengers impacted by today’s air traffic control issues in the UK resume their travel plans as quickly and as safely as possible.

"Passengers intending to fly today and tomorrow are reminded to check the status of their flight with their airline, before travelling to the airport.”

Those intending to fly to and from Cork Airport have also been reminded to check their flight status with their airline.

"Passengers intending to travel both today and tomorrow are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline, before travelling to the airport,” said Barry Holland, Communications Manager at Cork Airport.

"The team at Cork Airport is working hard to support airlines and passengers impacted by today’s air traffic control issues in the UK and this will continue over the remainder of today and coming days.”

