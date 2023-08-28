Airport chaos: all the Irish flights cancelled or delayed due to UK air traffic control glitch

There has been significant disruption to flights to and from Ireland today as dozens have either been cancelled or face lengthy delays due to a “technical issue” with air traffic control systems in the UK.

Most of the impacted routes are starting or ending in UK airports in major cities like London, Edinburgh and Manchester.

However, flights to other destinations across Europe have also been cancelled because of the disruption. Over 30 different airports have been impacted by cancellations or delays.

Dublin Airport has warned customers to check with their airline before travelling.

“The UK national air traffic control service (NATS) is working to resolve a technical issue. UK airspace is not closed but the NATS has applied air traffic flow restrictions to ensure they can maintain safety.

“Please contact your airline for the very latest status of your flight.”

Flights to and from Cork are also impacted, and Ireland West Airport in Knock has warned customers to expect delays.

Ryanair flights from Dublin going to Budapest, Cologne, Milan, Bratislava, Hamburg, Warsaw and London Gatwick have all been cancelled.

The 3.00pm Aer Lingus flight to London Gatwick was also cancelled. Non-Irish airlines have also been impacted, with Royal Dutch Airlines cancelling flights from Ireland to Amsterdam. A Lufthansa flight to Munich has also been cancelled.

Departures from Dublin later this afternoon are also experiencing delays, including flights going out to Lanzarote, Istanbul, Faro and Leeds Bradford.

Arrivals into Dublin Airport from the UK were significantly impacted with a number of cancellations earlier this morning and afternoon. Flights arriving into Dublin from Manchester, Liverpool and London were cancelled while flights to

Flights scheduled to arrive in Dublin later today from a number of other cities have been cancelled, including Copenhagen, Cologne, La Rochelle, Milan, Nantes, Warsaw, Krakow and Berlin.

Delays have also held up many flights going into Dublin. Flights from major UK cities have been delayed, as have flights coming from Milan, Malaga, Palermo and Rome.

Aer Lingus said impacted passengers would be contacted directly by the airline.

“We are aware of a failure involving UK National Air-Traffic Service (NATS) flight planning systems, which is outside the control of Aer Lingus and causing severe restrictions on all flights into the UK and flying over UK airspace today.

“We are asking all passengers to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport as delays and cancellations are likely.”

In Cork, flights earlier today to London, Liverpool and Manchester were cancelled. An Air France flight to Paris was also cancelled, while the Aer Lingus flight to Palma was delayed by an hour and a Ryanair flight to Valencia also experienced delays.

One flight leaving Shannon Airport for London Gatwick was also cancelled earlier today.

In a statement on its website Ryanair said: “Due to another UK ATC failure, Ryanair will be forced to delay/cancel a number of flights to/from the UK today, Mon 28 Aug.

“All affected passengers will be notified of their options to change flights (free of charge) to another Ryanair flight or receive a full refund.”