Air pollution: Strict new air quality rules on way to cut silent killer

Up to 1,400 Irish people die early every year due to air pollution – 10 times the number of people who die on our roads

A major new strategy to tackle air pollution will require much higher air quality standards to be met.

The standards will be made legally binding in a new law, the Clean Air Act, and all government departments will be held responsible for cleaning up the problem.

Pollution from the fumes, chemicals, soot and other dirt from traffic, power plants, heating systems, industry, agriculture and open fires are all in the firing line.

The measures are announced in the new National Clean Air Strategy published today.

It says air pollution causes 1,300-1,400 premature deaths in Ireland every year – ten times the number of people who die on our roads.

Air pollution also has much wider health impacts, causing or exacerbating heart disease, stroke, lung disease, cancer, asthma and dementia.

“More recent evidence indicates that the health impacts of air pollution are even wider ranging than previously thought, with links to cognitive development and mental health,” the strategy says.

“Air pollution also has a range of impacts on our environment, including on biodiversity, water quality and wider ecosystems services.”

The personal, economic and social cost is too high, it says.

A key element of the strategy is the adoption of higher air quality standards than currently apply.

Ireland is obliged to comply with EU limits, and is almost always compliant, but the World Health Organisation (WHO) advises much stricter limits and the EU is moving to revise its standards in that direction.

The Government has now decided that these WHO limits are the ones that Ireland should adopt straight away, although with a lead-in time that allows for gradual improvements up to a 2040 deadline.

“EU air quality standards provide for a minimum level of health protection, but evidence from the WHO indicates that human health impacts occur at air pollution levels below the current EU ambient air quality limits,” the strategy explains.

“Meeting the new WHO guidelines will be challenging and will require legislative and societal change,” it warns.

Currently, 80pc of air quality monitoring stations around the country would not meet the WHO limit on particulate matter – the microscopic pieces of soot, dust and chemical-laden droplets that hang in the air and are inhaled into the lungs.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said, however, the move to clean up our air was essential.

“There are no safe levels of air pollution,” he said.

“Clean air is central to our wellbeing, and particularly the wellbeing of the most vulnerable – children, older people or people who may be medically compromised. It is also critical to our wider environment with benefits for our communities, our habitats and our wildlife.”

He said the policies already adopted under the climate action plan would help achieve much of the required improvements in air quality by phasing out the burning of fossil fuels.

“There is a clear correlation between the actions needed to lower air pollution and those needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

“The new Clean Air Strategy includes a range of measures aimed at addressing these overlapping issues, like electrifying our heat systems and improving the energy efficiency of our homes or moving towards more electric vehicles and away from dirty and polluting fossil fuels.”

The strategy requires more rigorous implementation of regulations banning or restricting the use of smoky solid fuels and for the Environmental Protection Agency to tighten up on air emissions from the industries it licences.

On agriculture, which is responsible for almost all the ammonia emissions entering the air, there will be requirements for changes in farming practices.

On transport, the hope is that the move to more electric vehicles, public transport and active transport will significantly reduce exhaust fumes but moves such as ‘low emission zones’ in urban areas that would restrict the kind of vehicles admitted are also to be considered.

Work is to begin to revise all existing air pollution legislation and a new comprehensive law, the Clean Air Act, is to be drafted.