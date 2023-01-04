A woman wearing a protective mask and a face shield walks along in a shopping district as China returns to work despite continuing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks in Shanghai, China, January 3, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

Passengers flying from China to Ireland, or any other EU country, should have a negative Covid-19 test before they board, European Union government officials recommended on Wednesday.

This move comes after Spain, France and the UK brought in Covid curbs on travellers from China last week over fears of the spread of the virus there.

Irish government officials last Friday said they would wait for advice from the European Centre for Disease Control to change before bringing in any additional checks.

The EU-wide recommendation this evening comes as Beijing plans to ease travel restrictions despite a wave of new Covid infections sweeping through the 1.4bn population.

Along with having a negative test within 48 hours of departure, the EU's Integrated Political Crisis Response group (IPCR), recommended all passengers on flights to and from China should wear face masks, that EU governments introduce random testing of passengers arriving from China and that wastewater should be tested in airports with flights arriving from China.

This marks the first return to restrictions on free travel since relaxations across Europe last year.

The IPCR is a body made up of officials from the EU's 27 governments and its recommendation is in line with an earlier statement by the European Commission.

China plans to ease travel restrictions on Sunday, January 8, despite a wave of new infections which has left Chinese hospitals and funeral houses overwhelmed.

The move follows the WHO’s Dr Mike Ryan declaring that China's COVID-19 data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation there and underrepresents the number of hospitalisations and deaths from the disease.

The UN agency prepares to meet Chinese scientists again on Thursday as part of a wider briefing among member states on the global Covid-19 situation.

"We believe that the current numbers being published from China underrepresent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions, particularly in terms of death," Mike Ryan, WHO's emergencies director, told reporters.

He said the WHO believes the Chinese government's definition for death is "too narrow".

"We still do not have complete data," said Ryan.

Late last month, the world's most populous country narrowed its definition for classifying deaths as COVID-related, counting only those involving COVID-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure, raising eyebrows among world health experts.

The country has reported five or fewer deaths a day since the policy U-turn, but many Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they are overwhelmed, and international health experts predict at least 1 million COVID-related deaths in China this year without urgent action.

Earlier in the briefing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated that the agency is "concerned" about the surge in COVID-19 infections in China and urged Beijing again to deliver rapid and regular data on hospitalisation and death there as well as real-time viral sequencing.

"WHO is concerned about the risk to life in China and has reiterated the importance of vaccination, including booster doses to protect against hospitalisation, severe disease and death."

With circulation in China so high and comprehensive data not forthcoming, he said it's understandable that some countries are taking steps like testing travellers arriving from the country to protect their own citizens.

With additional reporting from agencies.