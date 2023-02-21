| 9.8°C Dublin

Aidan McAnespie faced harassment on a daily basis before he was shot dead by a British soldier 35 years ago

Eilish McCabe recalled the traumatic events around her brother's killing before she passed away

Aidan McAnespie (pictured) was on his way to watch a Gaelic football match when he was shot dead by British soldier David Holden on February 21, 1988 Expand
Former British soldier David Holden was this month given a three-year suspended sentence for shooting Aidan McAnespie dead 35 years ago. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Expand

John Scally

On February 21, 1988, Aidan McAnespie (23) was shot dead by a British soldier as he went to watch his beloved Aghaloo play a Gaelic football match in Tyrone.

Eilish McCabe was Mr McAnespie's sister. Before she lost her brave battle with illness, I travelled to Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, to meet her. She shared her memories of that traumatic time with me.

