Aidan McAnespie faced harassment on a daily basis before he was shot dead by a British soldier 35 years ago

On February 21, 1988, Aidan McAnespie (23) was shot dead by a British soldier as he went to watch his beloved Aghaloo play a Gaelic football match in Tyrone.

Eilish McCabe was Mr McAnespie's sister. Before she lost her brave battle with illness, I travelled to Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, to meet her. She shared her memories of that traumatic time with me.

“Aidan was the youngest member of the family – the only one living at home,” recalled Ms McCabe. “He had gone through a lot of harassment at the border checkpoint from the British soldiers.

"He had got a job in Monaghan as a poultry processor in the chicken factory and he travelled up and down every morning and evening. We were aware that he was getting harassment every day.

"He had made complaints to the army, his trade union, parish priest, to anybody who would listen and through his own solicitor.

"In fact, one national newspaper had featured an article on Aidan a year before his death. The headline asked the question, ‘Is this the most harassed man in Ireland?’.

"Aidan had gone to the media at the time in the hope of embarrassing the security forces for a while, and it would have worked to some extent in the short term.”

The harassment directed at her brother was multi-layered.

“It took different forms,” added Ms McCabe. “As he drove to work, they might just pull him over to the side of the road and keep him there for five minutes.

I still wasn’t sure what had taken place but I could see a body lying on the ground with a blanket over it

"On other occasions, they might come over and search his car – maybe take out his lunchbox and search it with their bare hands and say ‘enjoy your lunch today, Mac’. They sometimes called him Mac.

"On his way back they, might keep him back 15 or 20 minutes in the side of the road, or ask him where he was coming from or going to, or they might pull him into the big shed and take his car apart.

"But I think the biggest problem was the fear of the unknown – he was never sure of what was coming next. The only thing they were certain of was that they were going to hassle him. He was never going to be in a car that was waved through.”

A death in the family

Dealing with death is always difficult, but the suddenness of a violent death is nearly impossible to accept.

“That weekend we had a death in the family – my mum’s sister’s husband had died from a long-term illness and we all had been helping my aunt with the wake. He was buried on the Sunday morning and all the family were together.

"We all went back to my aunt’s house for a meal and afterwards Aidan got up from the table and said to me, ‘I’m away to see the football match’.

"He had gone back to the family home and lit the solid fuel cooker so the house would be warm when my mum and dad returned home. He walked 269 yards through the checkpoint when a single shot rang out and Aidan died instantly.

“We were still at my aunt’s house and I was chatting away with cousins I hadn’t seen for a long time. Then my husband came inside and said to me, ‘Eilish, I need to speak to you immediately’.

"I knew from the tone of his voice that it was quite serious but to be honest, I thought it was just that our kids had been misbehaving. When I went out he said ‘there’s been an accident at the checkpoint and I think Aidan’s been involved and it’s serious’.

"We got into the car and drove down. Just as we were driving through, a Garda car had arrived and was blocking the road to stop people driving on, but we got through.

"As we approached the football field, I could also see an ambulance in the background and I thought to myself ‘I’m on time and I’m going to make it with Aidan to the hospital’.

"I still wasn’t sure what had taken place but I could see a body lying on the ground with a blanket over it. I didn’t believe it was Aidan because the body looked small, but I went over towards it.

"I pulled back the blanket and it was Aidan and he was dead. I immediately held his hand. His hands were very, very warm. I hugged him and embraced him.

"The crowd all stood in complete silence and I heard my parents coming through. An anger went through my body but it had gone again as the grief came back. When I saw my parents going to witness Aidan on the roadside, that was just unbearable. I couldn’t even bear to look at them with Aidan in that situation.”

Last November, former British soldier David Holden was found guilty of Mr McAnespie’s manslaughter

The family's trauma was compounded by rumours about the circumstances of Aidan’s death. They realised that if they were to extract answers to all their questions, drastic measures would be needed.

“On the Monday, we heard that the soldier who shot him claimed he was cleaning his gun and his finger slipped. That evening we decided we weren’t happy with the explanation and nobody from the security forces had come to our door with any comment, so I contacted our solicitor.

“I also contacted our doctor to see if he could carry out an autopsy on Aidan’s body. He thought it would be inconclusive if he did that because it was outside his area. [He thought] we would be better off getting a pathologist who would be qualified in that field.

"The Irish Government made a statement on the Monday evening that they were going to carry out an investigation. We decided then that we would go ahead with the funeral on the Tuesday morning knowing that there would probably have to be an exhumation of Aidan’s body.”

The pain of grief

The funeral was particularly difficult. The family's grief was worsened by the strong possibility that Mr McAnespie would be exhumed shortly afterwards.

“It was very tough. It was very hard to see Aidan’s body leaving the house on a cold February morning. The sensation of it was almost unbearable, knowing that we were going to exhume him [shortly afterwards].

"We didn’t know how soon, but we hoped it would be sooner rather than later. When Aidan’s body was being lowered into the ground, they lowered the supports with his coffin even though they would normally be raised. This was done to make it easier to take the coffin out again.

“On the following Saturday, we got a phone call from the Irish Government saying we had permission to have the body exhumed the following morning and brought to Monaghan hospital, with the State pathologist, Dr Harbison, in attendance.

"Hearing the news was a relief because I knew an injustice had been done to our family and I had no confidence in British justice, so I believed that the autopsy was an opportunity for us to get to the truth.

“For my mother in particular, it was unbearable. I remember breaking the news to her that Aidan’s body was being exhumed and I could see in her eyes that it was taking a lot out of her, but I knew she too wanted to get to the bottom of it.

"On the Wednesday of that week a soldier was charged with the unlawful killing of Aidan. But we had no confidence that he was going to be convicted so we knew the onus was on us to get an investigation.”

Last November, former British soldier David Holden was found guilty of Mr McAnespie’s manslaughter. Earlier this month, he was given a three-year prison sentence, which was suspended for three years.

The passing of the years has done little to heal the family’s pain, as Ms McCabe told me:

“After Aidan’s death, my husband and I and our two children moved to stay with Mum and Dad for a few weeks. We ended up staying from February until the end of July.

"Their lives were totally devastated because their lives had revolved around Aidan. When we moved back to our home, I was still expecting Aidan to drop in every evening, the way he always used to.

"He has been an absent figure from all the happy family events we’ve had since, like my brother’s wedding.

"You don’t ever forget him. You wonder would he be married now and have children. While everybody else gets older, Aidan will always be 23 to us.”