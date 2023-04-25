AI traffic cameras could tell gardaí if drivers are using a mobile phone, speeding or driving in bus lanes

Gardaí are examining the use of AI traffic cameras which could detect whether drivers are breaking the rules of the road by not wearing seatbelts or using a mobile phone behind the wheel.

The force has sought submissions from companies which could supply and manage camera systems that use artificial intelligence technology that would also be able to tell if a driver was speeding or illegally driving in bus lanes.

The technology is part of a €100 million plan for new traffic-monitoring systems and will be installed, maintained and operated by a private company. It is understood such AI-enabled cameras would replace the current contract gardaí have with the private provider GoSafe which operates around 1,400 safety camera zones around the country.

The AI technology would significantly broaden the scope of offences that can be detected automatically, depending on required legislation being enacted. However, if a potential offence is flagged by the system, the images captured would have to be verified by a human before any penalty notice is issued.

The “request for information” from An Garda Síochána was published over the weekend under European procurement rules.

The notice from the Office of Government Procurement reads: “An Garda Síochána (AGS) is seeking views from the market to understand the nature, structure, capacity and capability of the market for the Provision and Operation of Safety Cameras on a Managed Service Basis.

"The proposed service in question relates to the provision, installation, commissioning, maintenance and operation of safety cameras for the monitoring of vehicle speeds.

"These proposed services may be expanded in the future (subject to legislative changes) to include, but not limited to the following; no seatbelt detection, the use of mobile phones, average/variable speed detection and compliance with traffic lights and bus lane usage.

"An Garda Síochána is additionally seeking views in respect of current and/or future technological capabilities in these areas to encompass both fixed and mobile technologies.”

Commuter and road safety campaigners have long complained of frustration that little appears to be done to prevent motorists from driving in bus lanes and cycle lanes, while speeding and driving while using mobile phones also appears rampant.

Calls for dedicated gardaí to tackle these issues, and for bus-mounted cameras to detect motorists in bus lanes, have both been rebuffed in recent years.

The new camera network could be used to enforce speed limits by monitoring the time it takes a vehicle to travel a certain distance, calculating the average speed travelled in order to detect whether a driver has been breaking the limit.

Such a system is already being used in Dublin’s Port Tunnel, meaning a driver could be issued with a speeding notice even if they slow down an obey the limit at the moment they pass the an individual speed camera.

The system would also be able to tell from a picture of the driver whether they are wearing a seat belt, matching it with a separate picture of the licence plate, with such systems already in use by several police forces in the UK and Australia.