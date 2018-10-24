Agricultural contractor killed following a shooting overnight at a farmhouse is named locally

THE man killed in a shooting incident at a farmhouse in Cork overnight has been named locally as Derry Coakley, an agricultural contractor.

It is understood that Mr Coakley, who gardai say was 58, had travelled the four kilometres from the town of Macroom, where he lived with his mother, to a farmhouse in the townland of Raleigh North at some point on Tuesday night.

At around 11.30pm on Tuesday a shotgun was discharged at the farmhouse, and Mr Coakley was hit.

Mr Coakley survived long enough to raise the alarm by ringing a friend, and explaining to him what had happened.

The friend went immediately to the scene and discovered Mr Coakley. The emergency services were contacted but the victim of the shooting died at the scene.

Gardai cordoned off the farmhouse and the surrounding approach points.

This morning a local man in his 60s was arrested, while Mr Coakley’s body remained at the scene and Gardai awaited the arrival of the Pathologist and members of the garda technical bureau who were due to carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

The arrested man was being questioned at Bandon Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information or who were in the Raleigh North area of Macroom between 10.30pm and 12 midnight last night, October 23rd, 2018 to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026-20590, the Garda Confidential line in 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station," a garda spokesman said.

A local person who knew Mr Coakley well described him as a hard worker.

“He didn’t drink or smoke, he lived to work, and we can't believe what has happened,” they said.

Mr Coakley is believed to have been separated from his wife and was the father of a grown up child.

It is understood Gardai are investigating if a local dispute may have led to the shooting, with unconfirmed reports that his work as a farm labourer may have been a contributing factor in the dispute.

Mr Coakley lived with his mother on Castle Street in the historic town of Mallow.

His family are well known in the town as they run a small taxi business.

"At approximately 11:40pm Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident at Raleigh North near Macroom," a garda spokesman said.

"A man in his 50s was being treated at the scene for an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The body of the man remains at the scene which is currently preserved and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified. The services of the Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating Gardaí and an incident room has been established at Macroom Garda Station."

Online Editors