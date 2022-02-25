Agent takes down web tenant form following complaint

An estate agent’s has removed an online “tenant form” that asked people interested in viewing properties for their bank details and their Personal Public Service (PPS) number.

Howley Souhan, based in Dublin and Kildare, removed a form from its website that asked potential tenants for personal details.

The online form asked applicants which properties they were interested in before a mandatory field asked for a PPS number.

Applicants were also asked to fill in bank details, including bank name, bank branch number, account name and their international bank account number (Iban).

Employment status, including company name, phone number and position held, were also requested.

However, after Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin was contacted by a constituent expressing concern, he contacted the estate agent’s and the form was removed from its website.

In response to Mr Ó Broin yesterday, the estate agent’s said: “I confess this issue had never been raised with us before.

“On foot of same, we have requested the advice from the Data Protection Agency the RTB (Residential Tenancies Board), PSRA (Property Services Regulatory Authority) and IPAV (Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers) as we ourselves are anxious to ensure no breaches of the regulations occur.

“We will be happy to receive any suggestions these organisations may offer us.”

Mr Ó Broin said: “Requesting this kind of information from prospective tenants is completely unacceptable.

“There is no justification for an estate agent or a landlord wanting someone’s PPS number, employment details or bank account details.”

In a previous incident, the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) said there was no justification for estate agents asking for excessive personal information from people wishing to view homes.

“The DPC does not consider there can be any justification for the extensive collection of personal data such as financial statements, proof of funds, utility bills, PPS numbers from prospective purchasers at the initial stages of advertising or hosting viewings of a property,” Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon said.

Howley Souhan did not respond to Irish Independent requests for comment.