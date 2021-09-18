| 11.3°C Dublin

‘Age, sex, height, injuries and illness: It is possible to map a person’s entire biological history through the bones’

A forensic anthropologist explains why Baby John’s body was exhumed

The grave of Baby John at Holy Cross cemetery in Cahersiveen. Photo: Alan Landers. Expand

The grave of Baby John at Holy Cross cemetery in Cahersiveen. Photo: Alan Landers.

Catherine Fegan

At first light on Tuesday morning, a small huddle of people gathered around a grave in Holy Cross cemetery, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry.

Baby John’s exhumation was over in a matter of hours and the group – gardaí from the technical bureau, a forensic anthropologist and some local council workers – were able to remove his remains with minimum disturbance to his grave. From there, the remains were taken to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry, Tralee, for examination. By Tuesday afternoon, Baby John had been reinterred.

It is understood the operation, performed almost 40 years since the baby’s unsolved killing, was to extract a DNA sample. A previous profile, generated some years ago, has, according to sources, deteriorated. It is hoped a new sample, extracted and analysed with the benefit of modern-day DNA testing methods, could provide a link to the child’s parentage. The development, the latest in the long-running saga that is the Kerry Babies scandal, is part of an ongoing criminal probe into the baby’s death. It is also the latest case where it is hoped that both time and advancements in forensic science could help solve Ireland’s many unidentified persons cases.

