‘Age, sex, height, injuries and illness: It is possible to map a person’s entire biological history through the bones’

At first light on Tuesday morning, a small huddle of people gathered around a grave in Holy Cross cemetery, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry.

Baby John’s exhumation was over in a matter of hours and the group – gardaí from the technical bureau, a forensic anthropologist and some local council workers – were able to remove his remains with minimum disturbance to his grave. From there, the remains were taken to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry, Tralee, for examination. By Tuesday afternoon, Baby John had been reinterred.

It is understood the operation, performed almost 40 years since the baby’s unsolved killing, was to extract a DNA sample. A previous profile, generated some years ago, has, according to sources, deteriorated. It is hoped a new sample, extracted and analysed with the benefit of modern-day DNA testing methods, could provide a link to the child’s parentage. The development, the latest in the long-running saga that is the Kerry Babies scandal, is part of an ongoing criminal probe into the baby’s death. It is also the latest case where it is hoped that both time and advancements in forensic science could help solve Ireland’s many unidentified persons cases.

“I do think there is a concerted effort being made to identify remains that have been untouched for many years,” forensic anthropologist René Gapert told the Irish Independent.

Read More

“There have been a number of exhumations in recent years, many of them potentially missing persons. The missing persons unit (within the gardaí) are working extremely hard at getting these cases solved.”

Earlier this year, Gapert was involved in the exhumation of the remains of an unidentified male who washed up on a Leitrim beach in the 1980s.

The body, which was later buried in Manorhamilton, was found on the rocks on Tullaghan Strand in north Leitrim in May, 1986.

The man was found with no upper body clothing but was wearing Wrangler jeans with a belt that had a silver buckle with a dog on it.

A post-mortem examination was carried out before burial in Manorhamilton, but no DNA profile was obtained.

“After the body was exhumed, a DNA profile was created by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI),” said Gapert.

“As far as I know, there has been no match to date but going forward that profile is now in the system.”



Gardaí have been conducting a trawl of files around the country in an effort to establish whether unidentified remains lie in cemeteries where DNA is not held on file by FSI.

As well as its traditional work of analysing crime scene samples and providing expert evidence in criminal trials, FSI has also been working to build up a DNA database of missing persons and unidentified bodies.

In May, two exhumations were conducted in Co Clare on the bodies of unidentified men whose remains were found in 2001 and 2003.

In December 2001, a man’s body was recovered from the River Shannon near Shannon Town in Co Clare. The man’s body had been in the water for a number of days.

Efforts to identify him at the time failed and he was buried in Drumcliff cemetery near Ennis.

Two years later, a man’s body was found in an apartment in Shannon. The man was buried at Illaunamanagh cemetery in Shannon.

“With exhumations the main target is to discover DNA so Forensic Science Ireland can examine it,” said Gapert.

“From the coroner’s point of view its important to get a re-examination of the remains now. We can see much more than they could then, maybe 30 years ago doing an autopsy. Back then the body was decomposed, it was covered in certain soft tissue. Now we can examine all the bones. Forensic examinations look at the whole body, not just identifying the cause of death.”

The relatively new field of forensic anthropology and its trained professionals occupy an essential place in the investigation of cases of missing and unidentified individuals. Experts such as Gapert are now routinely called in by gardaí to determine age, gender, height and broader medical history.

“A person’s entire biological history can be mapped through the bones,” said Gapert.

“As an anthropologist, I try to establish a biological profile of the remains.

“I examine every single bone to aid you in identifying the ancestry of the person, the age at death, the sex, depending on what is available, the living height. Then any kind of pathology or illness you can detect, things like dental interventions or surgical interventions you can see. Then you look for trauma, anything that occurred during the lifetime – maybe someone broke their arm at 10 years old, you can still see that in the bones.

“These will be determined as ante-mortem injuries, which we have to separate from peri-mortem and post-mortem injuries. The investigating authorities are usually interested in peri-mortem injuries, these occurred around the time of death.”

The exhumation of bodies involves a complex application process, and is allowed only in the rarest of circumstances.

The law requires that the exhumation be carried out “with due care and decency, and in such a manner as not to endanger public health”.

An environmental protection officer must be present to supervise the process. A special coffin, lined with zinc, known as a ‘shell’, is then used to transport the remains. The exhumed body must be reburied or cremated within 48 hours.

This week, FSI told the Irish Independent that there are currently 26 DNA profiles from unidentified human remains held on the missing person database in FSI.

It said that while historical profiles for unidentified remains may exist, a further sample could sometimes be required in order to “upgrade” that profile.

The oldest case involving an unidentified body is that of a male found in the sea near Tuskar Rock off the Co Wexford coast in 1968.

Investigators have speculated whether the body may be one of those who were on board Aer Lingus Flight 712 that crashed off the Co Wexford coast in March of that year, killing all 61 people on board.

The unidentified body was exhumed in recent years so a DNA sample could be taken, but so far, despite comparing the sample with a number of the families whose loved ones were never found, the body remains buried unidentified.

Two years ago, Gapert put together a proposal for a centralised database for unidentified remains.

The establishment of this database would require collaboration between all the coroners, the Missing Persons Bureau of An Garda Síochána, the Office of the State Pathologist and the Forensic Science Ireland laboratory.

“We do have cases that are not immediately solved,” said Gapert. “I would like to see a dedicated facility, similar to a mortuary, to store these remains so that they can be periodically reviewed and see what stage the investigation is at.

“Whenever some new methods come along, or some other investigative method becomes available, these can be revisited until someone is identified.”