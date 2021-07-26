| 15.9°C Dublin

Aftermath of funfair ride accident looked like scene of a bomb - councillor

Scary: the aftermath of the accident at Planet Fun in Carrick. Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph Expand

Mairead Holland

A councillor who witnessed the aftermath of Saturday’s funfair ride accident in Carrickfergus described it as like a “bomb scene”.

DUP man John McDermott said he was met with “chaos” after the Planet Fun attraction malfunctioned, throwing ride occupants through the air.

Six people were taken to hospital after the incident on the ‘Star Flyer’, which spins in circles as it rises up to 40ft.

