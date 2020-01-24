'After working since I was 15, now without pension I can't retire at 65'

Since starting his working life at the age of 15, Mr Waters, from Clondalkin, in west Dublin, never knew the luxury of having things handed to him for nothing. Doing what it took to provide for his wife and children, the family man said he was looking forward to spending more quality time with them once he reached 65.

Instead, he will have to remain in his job for the next 12 months, despite "doing everything by the book".

He is among the thousands across the country each year compelled to leave their jobs at the age of 65 but who are unable to claim the State pension.

"I've been working since I was 15 and have always provided for my children who are now raising families of their own," he said. "I always thought that when I reached 65, I could take it easy and spend a bit more time with my wife and grandchildren.

"I'm lucky that my contract of employment states that I don't have to retire at 65, but I know a hell of lot of people forced to leave their jobs without a pension.

"It's very degrading having to go on Jobseekers' [Allowance] when you've worked all your life. It's just not a fair thing to put people through. The Government should be ashamed of themselves," he said.

Mr Waters was speaking at the launch of Siptu's 'Stop67' campaign, which is being backed by a number of other groups, to call for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to stop the pension age increasing to 67.

Pat Daly (64), from Co Roscommon, said he was being penalised for having a private pension. He is now working in a job one day a week just to make ends meet.

"I took early retirement at 63 after working at a multinational medical device company in Co Galway," he said.

"But because I had a private pension and took in one and a half times my salary and had AVCs (Additional Voluntary Contributions), I wasn't entitled to social welfare.

"I think it's very unfair, but I'm so thankful a small Irish company called FromMe2You Gift Card gave me a job when I turned 64. Although I work just one day a week, it makes a big difference."

Mr Daly added being compelled to work beyond 65 in a physically demanding jobs was "cruel". "Cleaners, construction workers and carers do extremely demanding jobs that often leave them physically exhausted at the end of their day.

"Many people who cannot claim the State pension will be expected to carry out roles like these until they're 68, which will be very difficult and cruel.

"If the Government doesn't take our concerns seriously, then it is going to have a serious problem," he said.

The National Women's Council of Ireland also expressed its support for the Stop67 event.

"Inequality within the pension system is a core issue for women and one of the largest issues that we're contacted about," said director Orla O'Connor.

"Women rely on State pensions for the vast majority of their income so anything that impacts this system will disproportionately impact them."

CEO of Age Action Paddy Connolly said it was unfortunate it took an election to put older people on the political agenda. "Older people are quite vulnerable to politicians who don't recognise their needs, and certainly that's been the case for the last nine years," he said.

"We need a much broader look at life after retirement, pension flexibility for those who want to stay in their jobs, and proper supports for people who can't continue to work."

Siptu's Frank Connolly said the whole thing had been badly thought-out and would hurt people if it went ahead.

"They're reaching 65, they've realised that they are not entitled to get their pension for another two years if this law goes through," he said.

"It is an obscenity that people are forced to go onto Jobseekers' benefit, go down to the local social welfare office and be told that they are expected to look for a job or told that they are only eligible for Jobseekers' after working for 30 or 40 years."

Mr Varadkar has said Fine Gael would introduce a transitional pension for those aged 65 and 66 who were waiting to get the State pension.

However, Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty seemed to contradict him, saying the transitional pension will apply only to those retiring at 66.

