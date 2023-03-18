| 9°C Dublin

After the Gary Lineker and BBC debacle, we ask can your employer control what you say on social media?

Gary Lineker was this week reinstated after his suspension from Match of the Day over outspoken comments on Twitter. But for many others, saying what you think can get you fired

Benched: Gary Lineker arriving for the Leicester City vs Chelsea match last Saturday when he would normally be on Match of the Day duty. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire Expand
Resigned: Former Sinn Féin activist Christine O&rsquo;Mahony Expand

Resigned: Former Sinn Féin activist Christine O’Mahony

Chrissie Russell

In 2020, as Christine O’Mahony was in the middle of an online college class, there was a knock on her front door. The person standing on the doorstep was a senior member of Sinn Féin, the political party O’Mahony was a member of at the time, and he was there to tell the student to remove a tweet that she had posted about Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

O’Mahony (24) had tweeted her opposition to the homophobia that she felt had been present in a controversial remark made by Stanley on his own Twitter account back in 2017 (he denied the allegation).

