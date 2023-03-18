After the Gary Lineker and BBC debacle, we ask can your employer control what you say on social media?

In 2020, as Christine O’Mahony was in the middle of an online college class, there was a knock on her front door. The person standing on the doorstep was a senior member of Sinn Féin, the political party O’Mahony was a member of at the time, and he was there to tell the student to remove a tweet that she had posted about Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley.

O’Mahony (24) had tweeted her opposition to the homophobia that she felt had been present in a controversial remark made by Stanley on his own Twitter account back in 2017 (he denied the allegation).

After the election of Leo Varadkar as Fine Gael leader, he had tweeted: “Yippee 4 d tory. it’s Leo. U can do what u like in bed but don’t look 4 a pay rise the next morning.” He subsequently apologised and closed his Twitter account.

O’Mahony’s objection to the remark was the latest of several of her online posts that had been publicly critical of party members or party policy — and she was reprimanded by Sinn Féin for her criticisms.

“My Twitter was my personal Twitter, it wasn’t tied to the party at all so I was like, ‘I don’t understand why you’re telling me what I can do with my own personal Twitter and Instagram?’ says O’Mahony, who was told that Sinn Féin Head Office had seen her tweet and deemed it in breach of the party’s social media policy.

“I felt I was standing up for the right people,” she adds. “All I was saying was, ‘I don’t agree with that’ — something I wanted to say publicly — I don’t see how bad that was, and yet they saw it that way.”

When news broke that Gary Lineker had been suspended after posting a tweet critical of the British government’s immigration policy — potentially in breach of the BBC’s guidelines on impartiality — O’Mahony felt an instant sense of empathy with the Match of the Day presenter.

“I feel what Gary Lineker is going through is quite similar,” says the Mullingar law student and activist. “The fact that he almost got fired for having an opinion, it reminded me of my time in Sinn Féin. If you’re standing up for oppressed groups and oppressed minorities, then I think it’s wrong for people who call that out to get into trouble. I guess a lot of people don’t like progressive ideas when you’re criticising someone powerful.”

It might be commonplace to see ‘views are my own’ in bios everywhere, but who really owns us online?

With lines blurred between home and work life — what’s public and what’s private — many are finding that their superiors may have more sway over what they say online than they had perhaps realised when they hit ‘send’ on a tweet or even a WhatsApp.

Sometimes the trouble comes from simple carelessness. A tweet from the account of a senior Green Party official suggested that there was “not one sensible person” on the panel for RTÉ’s Upfront on Monday night.

The tweet was posted when a Green Party TD, Neasa Hourigan, was on the panel. It was later deleted and the party said the official, former Irish Independent journalist Tom Molloy, had intended to send the message to a friend.

Taking to social media to vent work-related complaints can of course bring consequences — as in the case of the Cork insurance worker who lost her job for calling her boss a ‘bitch’ on Facebook. A 2011 tribunal ruled the offensive material constituted a breach of trust so significant as to make her position untenable.

Then there was the Dublin waiter who found himself out of the job in 2014 after filming a 25-second Snapchat of himself snorting cocaine while wearing the company uniform.

These instances are straightforward. If you bring the company into disrepute or comment about work/colleagues/employers online, the chances are that you will be in trouble.

But where it gets more complex is when someone is being held accountable by an employer for social media content that is not directly work-related.

“Typical social media guidelines would forbid you from commenting about your work, or your employer, on your social media accounts [but] many would go further, trying to regulate what employees can post even when it has nothing to do with their job,” says Michael O’Doherty, a Dublin-based barrister specialising in law of the internet and social media.

“Problems arise when they ask you not to post anything that might be considered ‘offensive’ — as many employers do — because what exactly is offensive is open to wide interpretation.”

He cites the case of a British employer who tried to discipline an employee for expressing his opposition to gay marriage on a personal social media account.

“The employer had described themselves as an ‘equal-opportunities employer’, which advocates tolerance and inclusivity and used this policy as a defence for disciplining the employee for their views,” O’Doherty says.

“The court, interestingly, suggested that if you are a genuinely tolerant and inclusive employer, then you have to accept that some employees are going to have opinions that differ to your own.”

The fact that Lineker received such a wave of public support for his tweet does pose an interesting question.

Would he have been reinstated at work and embraced by the public in the same way if he’d been seen to have broken BBC impartiality by declaring support for the controversial government policy?

Posting content that members of the public deem distasteful or offensive is increasingly something that could have an impact on someone’s employment.

Last year a number of people lost their jobs after footage of a group of people mocking murdered Co Tyrone woman Michaela McAreavey went viral.

A host of high-profile personalities have stepped down from roles following public criticism for ill-advised tweets. They include the BBC’s Danny Baker for a tweet about Harry and Meghan’s first baby that was seen by some as racist and former Ireland Basketball chief executive Bernard O’Byrne and his comment “Black Dives Matter!!!” about footballer Raheem Sterling during the 2020 Euros.

And even if what’s said on social media might not be enough to get someone sacked, it could be sufficient to eliminate them from the recruitment process if their prospective employer doesn’t like what they are saying.

“Increasingly, employers would see doing a check of what someone is putting on social media as part of their hiring and decision-making process,” says Joanne Hyde, Partner and head of employment and labour law at global law firm Eversheds Sutherland.

“If someone has a public profile and they do a search and find they are making misogynist comments or saying something extreme, it’s a legitimate thing to say, ‘We don’t think they’re a fit for the organisation because of what we can see that they’re saying.’

“Of course, nobody ever says that to a candidate,” she adds. “There’s always another reason why they don’t get the job and it’s a very difficult thing for a person to prove ‘I didn’t get the job because I hold these views’.”

O’Doherty agrees: “It’s perhaps not that ethical to form an opinion about someone before you’ve even interviewed them, but the reality is that it does regularly happen... and if someone is applying for a job with a very old-school firm of solicitors, for example, and their Twitter profile says, ‘You’ll find me most nights in Coppers at 3am,’ well they can hardly complain if they don’t get the job.”

Being mindful of what you tweet is sound advice, but employers would do well to have specific frameworks in place that make it clear what they expect from employees on social media.

“Having a clear social media policy and social media crisis management policy is essential,” says Samantha Kelly, an award-winning Twitter expert and social media trainer.

“Most businesses are [still] new to social media, so they might not have such a thing.” In fact, an impromptu Twitter poll Kelly ran this week found only 29pc of respondents said they had such policies in place.

“All companies should also have whistleblowing and grievance policies and procedures in place,” says HR consultant Dara O’Leary of Sunshyne Coaching, so that employees have an internal avenue in place rather than feeling they’ve no option but to take an internal grievance to a public platform.

But anyone who thinks putting ‘tweets own’ is sufficient to distance their opinions from workplace repercussions should think again, as O’Doherty explains: “It’s a widely held belief that simply putting ‘opinions all my own and not those of my employer’ in your Twitter profile means you cannot fall foul of your employer, and it is absolutely and utterly wrong.

“What is important is not what disclaimer you put on your own accounts — it is what your employer’s code of conduct states you can and cannot do. Posting something that is damaging to your company, or breaches someone else’s rights, and simply saying ‘it’s just my personal opinion’ is not a get-out-of-jail-free card.”

Lineker may have squared his right to voice his views with the stance held by his employer — he is due back at the helm of tonight’s Match of the Day — but others who find posting personal opinions is opposed by their superiors may feel no choice but to part company.

O’Mahony resigned from Sinn Féin. “I feel that was the best decision for me,” she says. “There was no way I could be in a party that wouldn’t let me speak my mind. I’m now partyless and it feels a relief to be able to form my own opinions and not have somebody say ‘hey, you can’t say that, delete your tweet’.”