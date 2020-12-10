| 7.5°C Dublin

‘After renting here for 10 years, I thought I was secure for life. But there’s no law to protect renters or retirees’

Housing charity highlights stressful renting experiences of elderly and vulnerable tenants

Liz Lynam outside The Park retirement village, where she lived until earlier this year. Photo: Don Moloney

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

In October 2019, Liz Lynam’s world was “rocked” when she received a notice of termination from the new owners of the retirement village she had called home for 10 years.

Ms Lynam (76) sold her house to return to her native Limerick in 2010 after hearing about a new complex that provided assisted living in Castletroy for rent of €1,000 per month.

She made friends for life, had excellent amenities on site and could live independently while feeling safe.

