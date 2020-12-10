‘After renting here for 10 years, I thought I was secure for life. But there’s no law to protect renters or retirees’

In October 2019, Liz Lynam’s world was “rocked” when she received a notice of termination from the new owners of the retirement village she had called home for 10 years.

Ms Lynam (76) sold her house to return to her native Limerick in 2010 after hearing about a new complex that provided assisted living in Castletroy for rent of €1,000 per month.

She made friends for life, had excellent amenities on site and could live independently while feeling safe.

“The Park Village was the best place I ever lived,” she told the Irish Independent.

The retirement village was built in 2008 and consisted of 90 assisted-living apartments, 49 two-bed housing units and a 55-bedroom nursing home.

Read More

Read More

Fordmount Developments, the company behind the Park Village’s construction, went into receivership in 2009 and its loans were eventually sold by Nama to vulture fund Cerberus, which in turn sold the village to Edel Madden and Seamus Madden, for more than €6m in August 2019.

Two months later, on Halloween, Ms Lynam received a knock on the door and was handed a notice of termination as the new owners intended to carry out an attic conversion to the dwelling.

“I had lived here for 10 years and thought I was secure for life, so this completely shocked me,” she said.

“I sold my home as I was medically unfit to look after myself and The Park was really a dream for me. I had two bedrooms so my sister or friends could come stay, we had a fabulous clubhouse where we could go for coffee and fresh scones every morning.

"In 2018, when the Limerick hurlers won the All-Ireland, the team came with the Liam MacCarthy Cup and we had a fabulous event with singing, music and cakes. I really did love living there.”

On December 2, Ms Lynam received a further notice of termination which stated she had to vacate the property by July 14, 2020, on the basis that the new owners wished to carry out “improvements to the house”.

It was at this point she contacted housing charity Threshold for advice and was urged to lodge a dispute with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

The RTB found the notice of termination was invalid as “it was not clear from the notice what works will in fact take place and why they required vacant possession”.

The decision was appealed by Ms Madden and Mr Madden, directors of Castletroy Retirement Village Operations Limited, and a tribunal hearing was due to take place on December 17.

However, the landlords withdrew their appeal last week.

Ms Lynam left the property at the height of the pandemic for a new home where the rent is higher and there aren’t the same amenities available.

A bungalow comparable to the one she previously rented is now being advertised for €1,500 per month in the Park Village.

“Without Threshold, I would have been lost. There is no legislation to protect renters or retirees,” Ms Lynam said.

“The Government talks about the need for more housing and a lot of people in the village sold their family homes to come to the village and that meant they were freeing up housing, and then we’re left unprotected when something like this happens.”

Efforts to contact the owners for comment were unsuccessful.

Threshold is today releasing its annual report, which highlights some of the stressful renting experiences of elderly and vulnerable tenants.

Liz Hackett (72) returned to Ireland in 2016 after finding out her brother, who sadly passed away this year, had been diagnosed with cancer.

She had spent the previous 14 years in New Zealand.

“I decided to rent a two-bed flat in the heart of Galway city: it’s a great spot,” she said.

However, four days before the Government was due to declare Galway city a rent pressure zone – meaning rents cannot be increased by more than 4pc per year – her landlord sought to hike hers by 16pc.

“I got in touch with Threshold and they helped me to go through all the paperwork and to fight the increase. Eventually the landlord agreed to leave my rent as it was.

"Since then I’ve never had a problem, but I think it’s important that people stand up for themselves. I’m constantly on Facebook replying to posts by people who are having stressful experiences with landlords and urging them to seek help . Often people don’t know their rights, particularly vulnerable or younger people.”

Ms Hackett plans to remain in Ireland and one day hopes to buy her own home.

“I miss New Zealand on a wet day but Galway is great craic. I’m probably a bit mad living in the city centre at my age but I’m really loving it, there’s always something to do. There’s always live music or someone to meet for a coffee.

“Renting in Ireland can be stressful but I’m someone who can stand up for myself and I’m glad I had the help to do that.”