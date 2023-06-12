After outcry over Leaving Cert maths paper 1, how well could you answer these questions?

On Friday, the Leaving Cert higher level maths paper 1 left some students in tears and prompted one school principal to write to the State Examinations Commission to complain about the ‘unjust’ exam. But how well would you do with these questions? Sylvia Omorodion puts Leaving Cert maths to the test

After reading through the Leaving Cert Maths higher level Paper 1, I said to myself: “Oh, section A is not too bad” - until I got to Question 4 which required students to use De Moivre’s Theorem to solve an equation, and everything went down south from there.

I did advanced mathematics in secondary school and got an A- for my GCSE (General Certificate of Secondary Education) exams which I did in Nigeria.

As I go through this year’s Leaving Certs Maths Exam High Level Paper 1, which Irish students sat on Friday, I am left wondering myself if I have forgotten everything that I learnt less than a decade ago or are these questions just extremely difficult for secondary school level?

If my memory serves me right, I would have done subjects like quadratic equations, Venn diagrams, algebra, Pythagoras’ theorem, and the likes. Although thinking about it might be a bit triggering, this might be the first time since finishing secondary school eight years ago that I can confidently say I was lucky.

Are Irish students geniuses in maths or am I missing something?

Section B of the exam suddenly became blurry to me. All I could think of was the score points at the top of the paper - 150 marks. I wonder how many students already calculated how many marks they would get in that section (might be the easiest ‘maths’ question in this paper).

Having lived and studied in four different countries (Ireland being my fourth) while growing up, I have had the opportunity to study maths in different academic systems. The way I was taught mathematics in primary school in Nigeria was different from the way I was taught the same subject in Benin Republic in secondary school and was definitely different from the way I learnt maths during my undergraduate studies in France. I never studied maths in Ireland, so are Irish students geniuses in maths or am I missing something?

Now I am wondering how many of the 15,000-plus students who sat this exam on June 9 felt the same and how many of them actually did puke

My sister would be better in maths than I am. I sent her a couple of the questions as she had done her Baccalaureate in France just two years ago and is currently a medical student, and she said: “This makes me want to puke”. Now I am wondering how many of the 15,000-plus students who sat this exam on June 9 felt the same and how many of them actually did… puke.

Just like the Baccalaureate in France or GCSE And WAEC (West African Examinations Council) in Nigeria, the Leaving Cert is a crucial test that can determine one’s future and career path. Compared to Paper 2 Leaving Cert maths this morning, which was much more approachable, the Paper 1 exam has been a topic of discussion in recent days, with many students and educators expressing concerns about its difficulty and fairness.

I did not attend secondary school in Ireland so I can’t speak from an Irish student standpoint, but I can’t imagine being given two and a half hours to do this exam when I spent almost half an hour staring at just one question.

I put my numeracy skills to the test. Now you can do the same and see how many of these five exam questions you know or can answer correctly: