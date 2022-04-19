‘After five miscarriages, I pine for a baby – I may have to go through a lot more heartache to get there’

A woman who has suffered five pregnancy losses – including two sets of twins – over the course of four years has warned that people in “desperation” are being sold expensive fertility treatments which may not work.

Aine Lynch (31), from Cork, has been trying to have a baby with her husband Paul for more than seven years now.

She suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and said she had anticipated her condition could cause her problems when trying to conceive.

Her first pregnancy in 2018 was ectopic. After being treated with ovulation induction with timed sexual intercourse, she became pregnant again in early 2019.

Sadly, Ms Lynch suffered a traumatic miscarriage at 11 weeks while on a cruise with her husband.

They had been expecting a boy, who they called Bobby.

In February last year, the couple started IVF treatment.

By May, the couple had a positive pregnancy test after transferring one of their seven frozen embryos.

Less than a week later, Ms Lynch noticed some bleeding and unfortunately realised she had suffered her third loss.

Another embryo transfer in August was not successful, so the couple tried transferring two the following month and found out shortly afterwards that Ms Lynch was pregnant with twins.

Sadly, this also ended in a miscarriage.

Earlier this year, two more embryos were transferred and by mid-January Ms Lynch was once again expecting twins.

But by the end of January, the couple were once again devastated by a miscarriage.

“People keep telling me, ‘would you not take a break’. No, because the goal hasn’t changed,” Ms Lynch said.

“I’m still pining for a baby and I feel like I’m giving up on it in a sense if I’m not working towards the goal.

“I guess I may have to go through a lot more heartache to get there.

“But I’d rather not give up on it. I’d rather keep going and that’s what kind of gives me the courage and the strength to keep going.”

The couple now have one frozen embryo left and are “hoping and praying” that their next pregnancy is successful.

Ms Lynch was able to get some of her earlier fertility treatment on the public health service, but she was on a waiting list for two years.

She said that from talking about her story on social media she is very aware of the financial pressure other couples who are trying to conceive with fertility treatment are under.

“Going through fertility treatment is disheartening, obviously, and it’s so soul-destroying but the financial burden of it is absolutely huge as well,” she said.

“At the end of every month, you have the longing to go again and you’re like, where the hell am I going to get the money from? It’s horrible,” Ms Lynch said.

She said she was also aware of clinics that were offering treatments for which there was little to no evidence, which she said were very hard for couples to say no to.

“Some of the [unproven add-ons] are something that I genuinely looked into because obviously we only got so far, and you’re desperate, you’re going to try absolutely anything.

“I asked my doctor about it and he said there is no proper science to back these up, to show that these work. But obviously, there’s certain clinics that are offering them. People feel like they have nowhere else to go, and that’s where they get people, is in the desperation,” Ms Lynch added.

“What makes it worse is people still don’t want to talk about this, whether it’s IVF or miscarriage.

“But I’m glad I do. It sounds a bit stupid but anytime myself and Paul used to pass the clinic, we used to wave because we had embryos in there.

“To me, they’re all my babies. Anyone that’s trying to conceive, the minute you see a positive pregnancy test, that’s their baby. They’re always going to be remembered.”