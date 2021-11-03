After Covid closed theatres last Christmas, ‘the show must go on’ says panto producer Alan Hughes

Alan Hughes as Sammy Sausages and Johnny Ward as Jafar in Aladdin which opens next month. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Pantomime producer Alan Hughes has called on the Government to continue showing its support for those in the arts in the face of the latest surge of Covid-19 cases.

A panto in Waterford yesterday became the first festive event to be called off because of the recent spiral in infections with 3,726 new cases recorded on Tuesday and another 3,174 today.

Next month will be Hughes’ first time since 2019 to stage a live show at the National Stadium with his partner Karl Broderick as they unveiled details of Aladdin which starts on December 9.

Costing around €300,000 of their own money, the Virgin Media presenter said that it is vitally important that the ‘show must go on’ for people this year, after the stages were left in darkness for so long.

“The arts can’t suffer again, we need certainty from the Government. We are putting hundreds of thousands of euros of our own money into this because we believe in it so much,” he told independent.ie.

Their annual panto, which has been running for 24 years, has undergone a revamp for Christmas 2021 with a new venue in Tallaght and large-scale screens as they aim to dazzle audiences again.

The 2,000-seater venue will be run at 60pc capacity, selling 700 seats a night and he said the utmost health and safety precautions are being taken for what he says will be a “spectacular show”.

“Obviously what’s happening is worrying but we have to look at the positives and hope that live entertainment stays open. We have to plough ahead. We have the cast and crew booked and have started selling tickets. We have to live with this now,” he said.

“Theatre is one of the safest places. You have to be fully vaccinated to attend, social distancing is in place, you have to wear your mask and then you’re seated in a controlled area. Plus most people are coming in their own family bubbles with their kids and extended family members.”

He said that if the Government decides to close the arts or reduce capacity again, it will be a “total disgrace”.

“It would be a total, abject failure on the part of the health system in this country that we could not cope with another surge. They can’t do it again to us. We were the first to close and the last to open.

“We're getting no financial support from the Government or the Arts Council for this. Those schemes are not happening for Christmas because they are allowing us to open to 100pc. We're a small, independent company and we need to be staying open.

“Obviously, the health and safety of our cast and crew and everyone who attends the show has to be foremost in our minds. But at the moment, we’re still moving ahead.”

The panto is one of a number of live events that are scheduled to take place in the run-up to Christmas. Tenor Paul Byrom will be taking centre stage in Little Red Riding Hood at the Helix Theatre from November 26. He will also be performing at Monkstown Church on December 14 with Chris de Burgh.

The Gaiety Theatre will be putting on a performance of The Little Mermaid starring Joe Conlon from November 28 while the Olympia Theatre will be doing Olly, Polly and the Beanstalk with Ryan Andrews and Maclean Burke.

The Cork Opera House will be featuring Nanny Nellie’s Panto Telly from December 22.