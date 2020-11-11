After all these years, the question still remains: who gets to judge the judges?

We have been here before with judges, yet it still seems that they are a law unto themselves.

Two striking cases in recent decades threw up the thorny question of whether and how to get rid of a prominent beak… and whether it is legal and safe to do so, quite apart from the rights and wrongs of particular cases.

It is an issue that many countries and societies have dealt with, being a variation on an old Roman maxim ‘Quis custodiet ipsos custodes’ – as to who gets to judge the judges. It even exercised Grattan’s parliament some 250 years ago.

The two modern compelling instances that threw up the dilemma are the so-called ‘Philip Sheedy Affair’ from the end of the last century, and the case of a Circuit Court Judge named Brian Curtin in 2003.

In January of that year, a sensation was caused when Judge Curtin was charged with possession of 273 images of child pornography following a Garda raid on his Kerry home.

The investigation, and others like it, had been prompted by an Interpol alert following the cracking of a website based in Texas which was selling the images. The credit cards used to pay for them were then traced to countries all over the world.

In April 2004 a trial was finally held, having been postponed because of the judge’s ill-health. He denied the charge and challenged the search warrant used to obtain his computer, insisting its seven-day term had expired by the time gardaí gained entry to his home.

The trial judge agreed – meaning both the search and seizure had been illegal, and the alleged evidence on the hard disk could not be offered in support of the charge. The case collapsed and Judge Curtin was discharged, having always been an innocent man in the eyes of the law.

Considerable public disquiet and disturbance resulted, in particular over Judge Curtin’s return to the bench in judgment of others. That was his intention, and he rejected a Government call to resign.

Following a Cabinet discussion, then Justice Minister Michael McDowell (who also became Attorney General) introduced a motion of impeachment for stated misbehaviour.

It was only the second tine it had occurred in the history of the State – a previous move involving a judge who had separated from his wife and was living in a down-at-heel hotel was begun in 1941 but ultimately withdrawn.

The McDowell motion was suspended to allow for a joint committee of TDs and Senators to examine all aspects of the affair – including the hard disc itself. Independent experts were called in. Judge Curtin responded by challenging the process in the courts.

By summer 2006 it emerged that Judge Curtin’s defence was likely to be that the images had been downloaded without his knowledge by malware that had found its way onto his computer. He was invited to give evidence before the committee – but suddenly resigned from the bench on grounds of ill-health, a few days after qualifying for a judicial pension.

The murky Philip Sheedy Affair involved two judges, the highly regarded Cyril Kelly of the Circuit Criminal Court and Judge Hugh O’Flaherty of the Supreme Court.

Sheedy was an architect who had pleaded guilty in 1997 to driving with excess alcohol and causing death by dangerous driving – his vehicle having struck and killed a woman named Anne Ryan. He was given a four-year sentence, but was moved to an open prison after six months. The following year, Taoiseach Bertie Ahern contacted Justice Minister John O’Donoghue to ask if Mr Sheedy might be considered for day release.

Next Judge O’Flaherty accidentally met Sheedy’s sister and her boyfriend while walking on a beach. He had the case re-listed, and it went before Cyril Kelly, who was not the original sentencing judge. Sheedy was released.

When the DPP found out, a High Court challenge was mounted to the release decision. The Minister for Justice then asked the Chief Justice to investigate the affair – and his report was damning.

Hugh O’Flaherty initially resisted demands for his resignation, but eventually did so. He was followed by Judge Kelly.

No resort to impeachment was required.



