After all these years, the question still remains: who gets to judge the judges?

Two incidents in recent decades highlight thorny question of whether and how to get rid of a court judge

Senan Molony

We have been here before with judges, yet it still seems that they are a law unto themselves.

Two striking cases in recent decades threw up the thorny question of whether and how to get rid of a prominent beak… and whether it is legal and safe to do so, quite apart from the rights and wrongs of particular cases.

It is an issue that many countries and societies have dealt with, being a variation on an old Roman maxim ‘Quis custodiet ipsos custodes’ – as to who gets to judge the judges. It even exercised Grattan’s parliament some 250 years ago.

