After a courageous six-week battle with Covid, father-of-two Vincent Pilkington finally succumbed

Vincent Pilkington, who died from Covid in November 2020, held the world record for turkey plucking

VINCENT Pilkington, who was a Guinness world record holder, lost his life to Covid-19 in November 2020. He had bravely battled the virus in hospital for six weeks.

“He left the house and he never came back,” said Vincent’s wife Teresa, who was unable to visit her husband before he passed away.

Vincent loved socialising and travelling and he was well known in Cootehill, Co Cavan.

He held the world record for turkey plucking for 40 years – from 1980 until his death – after plucking a single turkey in one minute and 30 seconds.

Mr Pilkington was challenged for the title by Englishman Paul Kelly in 2014, but he beat Mr Kelly’s time by 33 seconds.

“He was brought up with the turkey plucking from when he was a child,” Teresa explained.

“He used to come in from school and throw down his schoolbag and he’d be away down to the shed to pluck the turkeys."

Teresa was also sick with Covid-19 in November 2020, but her symptoms were less serious and she recovered from home.

Vincent is survived by his wife Teresa, son Andrew and daughter Eileen.