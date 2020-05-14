'After 52 years married, I could only see my husband's funeral on my phone'

A grieving widow grounded in the Canary Islands by the coronavirus travel ban had to watch the funeral of her husband, former Royal Tara golf professional Adam Whiston, on her mobile phone.

Mona Whiston, who was married to Adam for 52 years, spoke of her heartbreak from the Gran Canaria apartment where she has had to live alone since her travel arrange- ments to be with her family in Silverlawns, Navan, Co Meath, were suddenly cancelled in March.

"I've tried so many ways to get home, especially since Adam suddenly became ill several weeks ago and was confined in Our Lady's Hospital in Navan with what turned out to be terminal lung cancer," a tearful Mona said.

"It all happened so suddenly following the bad news by doctors at the Mater Hospital.

"They decided that chemo- therapy wouldn't be of any help to him and he was eventually told in Navan he would be given palliative care in a hospice."

She said the cancer developed so quickly that her 75-year-old husband died just after noon last Saturday.

"There was no way I could get home, but I've been with him all the time through WhatsApp until his death," Mona said.

"He was great up until doctors from the Mater gave him his test results.

"I was alone and heartbroken when nurses at Navan told me last Friday that it was near the end."

Mona said she was with her husband by remote video link every day.

"He was only in hospital one day just over three weeks ago when he was put into isolation and tested for Covid-19. The results showed he didn't have the virus," she added.

"I would have been home well in time for his passing but for this lockdown that's causing so much pain around the world.

"I'm keeping in touch with Aer Lingus and still trying and hoping to get home at the earliest to be with my family."

Mona said that had she been able to find some way home within the past week or two, her only contact with her husband would still have been through WhatsApp as she would have had to go into quarantine for 14 days.

"But at least I would have been there for his funeral," she said.

"It was awful having to watch it on my phone."

She and her husband, who was a chain smoker, had holi- dayed regularly in Gran Can- aria, but this time Adam had decided to stay home.

He had gone to his doctor in February with a pain in his leg and was told that unless he gave up smoking he would lose the limb.

"He couldn't face not being able to play golf and gave up the cigarettes only five weeks ago," Mona said.

"The tumour developed remarkably quickly afterwards."

Mona watched by video link yesterday as the short family cortege accompanying Adam to Mount Jerome Crematorium detoured briefly into the car park at Royal Tara Golf Club where he was the PGA professional for 30 years up to his retirement in 2007.

Club captains John Brennan and Barbara O'Rourke were there with past captains and presidents.

Professional golfers Adam had trained and given them their start formed a guard of honour.

As the cortege swept around the car park, former captain Larry O'Rourke paid a brief tribute before the group tearfully applauded.

Adam trained under his fath- er, also named Adam, at Dun Laoghaire Golf Club before becoming the professional attached to Foxrock Golf Club for nine years and then joining Royal Tara as its first pro in 1978.

His biggest win in golf came at the Uniroyal Tournament in Ireland, which led to him receiving an invitation to the Canadian PGA tournament where he played a practice round with Arnold Palmer.

The golfing great told Adam he had cost him $100 after betting that Chi Chi Rodriguez was the smallest player in golf - until he met the five-foot-seven Adam.

Current Royal Tara PGA professional John Byrne said Adam was one of the most generous people he had ever met.

"When his assistants moved on to full-time professional jobs elsewhere, he would stock their first shops for them and just say pay it off when you can, as he did with me when I moved to Tramore Golf Club," John said.

Former Royal Tara assistant Kevin Grealy also spoke of Adam's kindness.

"When I got the professional job in Athlone, he told me to bring in a big van and he filled it with enough gear to stock and open my golf shop," he said.

"He simply said pay when you can, but eventually refused to take all of it."

Former Royal Tara captain Benny Crooks said Adam was one of the first club pros to introduce classes for juvenile members, teaching them from the age of six.

He called them the Pee-Wees, and they included John Byrne, who went on to represent Ireland at amateur level before taking up the game profess- ionally.

