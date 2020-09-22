'After 45 years, somebody going to jail for two years is not going to be justice for me' - Seamus Ludlow's family react as independent probe launched into his murder

Pictured at the announcement are Seamus Ludlow's nieces Imelda Clarke, Ann Fox and Eileen Boland and nephew Eoin Larkin.

Seamus Ludlow (47) “was like a second father to us,” said his niece Eileen Boland as an independent investigation into his murder over 40 years ago was announced.

Gavin Booth, solicitor for the family, said former Bedfordshire chief constable Jon Boutcher will head the probe.

Mr Boutcher is already looking into numerous cases linked to the Troubles.

Mr Ludlow's family has campaigned for decades to find out the full truth of what happened to the innocent forestry worker.

An inquest into his death in 2005 heard he was shot dead, allegedly in the back of a car, after being picked up by a gang of alleged Loyalist paramilitaries.

Four men were arrested and questioned in the North about the murder but no one was ever charged.

Mr Booth said Mr Ludlow “was not political, he was not interested in the conflict in the North. He worked full time and was a devoted family man.”

Speaking at the Lisdoo Arms, Dundalk, where Mr Ludlow was last seen in May 1976 before he made his way home, Mr Booth said the family was left with no choice but to keep campaigning for justice.

He said, “today we can report the good news that there will now be a joint investigation, both North and South into the murder of Seamus Ludlow”.

“This investigation will be headed by Jon Boutcher and he will look at the actions of all those who played a part and a role in the murder of Seamus Ludlow.”

He said: “We believe this is the first time an investigation like this has happened and has been agreed by all parties and we look forward to this investigation taking place in a quick, timely and efficient manner.”

He also confirmed that in the last two weeks an independent witness has provided a large volume of information which is with Mr Boutcher’s team.

Mr Booth said it is hoped it will play a large part in uncovering what happened to Seamus Ludlow.

It is understood that the terms of reference of the investigation are close to being agreed and that it will be completed in the next two to three years.

Michael Donegan, nephew of the deceased, said: “We are very happy today because this development has happened.

He said: “Personally I don’t care about prosecutions. After 45 years somebody going to jail for two years is not going to be justice for me. What I want to know is why did they would do this thing to that poor man, why was it covered up for nearly 45 years?”

Eileen Boland, a niece of Seamus, said, “There were 10 children in the house and we lived with Seamus and his mother, and the day he went missing, my mother was just devastated.”

She said her mother (Nan Sharkey) cried for her brother every day of her life.

“He was a lovely funny man. There are great memories of Seamus, he was very funny, he was the ‘fun uncle.’

She said he was, ‘a timid man.’ He played the mouth organ for us every Sunday morning. He was like a second father to us.”

Online Editors