Ireland's Missing After 35 years of secrecy, the fate of missing mother Barbara Walsh could finally emerge

Barbara was branded a runaway but her children want answers, writes Catherine Fegan

Andrew Downes, XPOSURE

Catherine Fegan

SECRETS, even the ones that stay buried for decades, have a curious way of unravelling.

In one rural community in the heart of the Gaeltacht, the disappearance of Barbara Walsh more than 30 years ago was consigned to the annals of history. Except for an appeal in this newspaper and a report on Raidió na Gaeltachta, the story of the 33-year-old who vanished from her family home barely got any attention at the time. The young mother must have been depressed, was the general theory that quickly emerged. Unable to cope with the struggles of raising seven children, she upped up and left. Case closed.

For those who know the truth about what really happened on the night Barbara walked out of her home, never to return again, it was a narrative that has served them well. The case received very little publicity, there were no major Garda searches in the locality and it never appeared to have been treated as a suspicious case.