After 300 year absence from Ireland, hopes are flying high as pair of common cranes spotted nesting in bog 

A pair of common cranes have been sighted nesting on Bord na Móna peatlands raising hopes they might be the first to breed in Ireland in 300 years.

Although the exact location remains confidential to protect the birds, Bord na Móna confirmed the nest is located on a cutaway bog that was rewetted as part of ongoing efforts to rehabilitate peatlands.

It has already rehabilitated nearly 20,000 hectares of bogs, and last year announced that a further 33,000 hectares are to be rehabilitated as part of its Peatlands Climate Action Scheme.

“Crane nests float amongst emergent wetland vegetation such as reeds,” said Mark McCorry, lead ecologist at Bord na Móna.

“It is obvious, then, as wetlands disappeared, then so would they. But thanks to the ongoing work by Bord na Móna, we are in with a chance once again of seeing these majestic birds breed and thrive in Ireland.”

Ireland’s cranes became extinct sometime between 1600 and 1700 due to overhunting by humans and foxes, as well as destruction of their natural habitat.

The migratory birds that stand over a metre tall have deep connections to Irish culture and history. They appear in folklore tales such as Fionn Mac Cumhaill, the druids, St Colmcille, and the Book of Kells. The Irish for crane, “corr”, forms part of many Irish placenames.

They were even recorded as being the third most popular pet in Ireland during medieval times.

Conservation works in the UK have brought their population from 0 to over 200 in the past 50 years. This has lead to increases in crane sightings in Irish skies, and the nesting site in question has already had two failed breeding attempts in 2019 and 2020.

“Pairs of common cranes usually take several years to successfully fledge chicks. This is why this sighting is particularly significant. Not only are we actually seeing these birds nesting in Ireland for the first time in 300 years, but we are very optimistic that this third attempt may yield the first crane born here in centuries,” said Mr McCorry.

The sighting comes just in time for National Biodiversity Week (May 15-23), which focuses on celebrating Ireland's biodiversity, communicating its importance, and motivating people to play their part in protecting it.