Afghan woman who fled Taliban reveals joy at being reunited with son in Ireland – ‘When Benyamin arrived I felt like I was alive again’

Latifa Jawadi was forced to escape alone and says the pain of being separated from her six-year-old child was hard to bear

Latifa Jawadi and her six-year-old son Benyamin, who were recently reunited

Ogai Wardak Tue 4 Apr 2023 at 03:30