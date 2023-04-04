Afghan woman who fled Taliban reveals joy at being reunited with son after 15 months – ‘When Benyamin arrived I felt like I was alive again’

A mother who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in 2021 has spoken of her joy at being reunited with her six-year-old son in Ireland.

Latifa Jawadi was working as a children’s rights adviser with Unicef in her home country when the Islamic fundamentalist group took control.

She was among the hundreds of thousands of women left with no choice but to pack up and leave in August 2021.

“When the Taliban entered Kabul, I was in the office and I heard the shocking news from security. My colleagues and I tried to escape from the office,” said Ms Jawadi.

“I ran home and when I got there, I burned all the documents related to my achievements and education in order to hide my identity from the Taliban, because at that time they were searching for activist women and those who were working for the former government,” Ms Jawadi told the Irish Independent.

Initially, she hid in a friend’s house while her son, Benyamin, was with family members. But as the days passed and the threat level was raised, she felt forced to leave the country without her child.

She was granted a refugee visa for Ireland one week after the Taliban seized power. “I was forced to leave my son alone in Afghanistan for an unknown period of time. I arrived in Ireland on September 3, 2021,” she said.

Ms Jawadi has spent more than a year in Ireland trying to build a new, safer life – but she struggled with being away from her son.

Latifa Jawadi from Afghanistan was recently reunited with her son Benyamin (6)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Latifa Jawadi from Afghanistan was recently reunited with her son Benyamin (6)

While they spoke regularly over the internet, she was desperate to be reunited in person with Benyamin.

“When he was saying ‘I miss you’ and he was crying, I felt so poor and alone that I couldn’t do something for my son,” said Ms Jawadi.

She applied to bring her son to Ireland under the family reunification programme, a right established under EU law for refugees. But it would take more than 15 months for her son to arrive here.

“The process was slow for the special cases like my son because he was very young,” said Ms Jawadi. But in recent weeks, the schoolboy finally landed in Dublin.

“When I got Benyamin I felt like I was alive and I could build my life again. I was counting the days to hug my son after a long time and finally my dream became true – now we are together,” said Ms Jawadi.

Benyamin has since attended his first St Patrick’s Day parade and is preparing to enter the Irish education system. In a statement the Department of Justice said Justice Minister Simon Harris understood the “difficult situation for our Afghan community and their loved ones”.

Justice Minister Simon Harris said he understood the "difficult situation for our Afghan community and their loved ones". Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Justice Minister Simon Harris said he understood the “difficult situation for our Afghan community and their loved ones”. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Mr Harris said he would like to assure them that his department was processing applications under the Afghan Admissions Programme (AAP) as quickly as possible.

Approvals have issued in respect of 89 beneficiaries under the Afghan Admissions Programme. To date, no refusal letters have issued.

“It should be noted that the Afghan Admission Programme is not the only avenue for Afghan nationals to come to Ireland,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Justice.

“Since the beginning of August, a total of 143 ‘join family visas’ have been approved for Afghan nationals and 107 family reunification applications have also been approved.”