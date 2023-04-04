| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Afghan woman who fled Taliban reveals joy at being reunited with son after 15 months – ‘When Benyamin arrived I felt like I was alive again’

Latifa Jawadi was forced to escape alone and says the pain of being separated from her six-year-old child was hard to bear

Latifa Jawadi and her six-year-old son Benyamin, who were recently reunited Expand
Latifa Jawadi from Afghanistan was recently reunited with her son Benyamin (6) Expand
Justice Minister Simon Harris said he understood the &ldquo;difficult situation for our Afghan community and their loved ones&rdquo;. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Expand

Close

Latifa Jawadi and her six-year-old son Benyamin, who were recently reunited

Latifa Jawadi and her six-year-old son Benyamin, who were recently reunited

Latifa Jawadi from Afghanistan was recently reunited with her son Benyamin (6)

Latifa Jawadi from Afghanistan was recently reunited with her son Benyamin (6)

Justice Minister Simon Harris said he understood the &ldquo;difficult situation for our Afghan community and their loved ones&rdquo;. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Justice Minister Simon Harris said he understood the “difficult situation for our Afghan community and their loved ones”. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

/

Latifa Jawadi and her six-year-old son Benyamin, who were recently reunited

Ogai Wardak

A mother who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban took over in 2021 has spoken of her joy at being reunited with her six-year-old son in Ireland.

Latifa Jawadi was working as a children’s rights adviser with Unicef in her home country when the Islamic fundamentalist group took control.

Related topics

More On Taliban

Most Watched

Privacy