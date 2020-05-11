'Affront to democracy' - NUJ condemns loyalist threats to politicians who supported journalists

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned loyalist threats to politicians who supported journalists last week.

A number of reporters were visited by police officers in the early hours of last Friday morning with warnings of imminent attacks.

At least one journalist was told of a planned under-car booby trap attack while staff at the Sunday World and Sunday Life newspapers- both owned by Independent News and Media (INM) - were warned they are at risk of immediate attack.

The PSNI is taking the threat seriously and officers have been in contact with the journalists concerned.

It is understood the threats emanate from the breakaway South East Antrim UDA.

Four Northern Ireland politicians who since condemned these threats from the South-East Antrim UDA have now also received threats, which were verified by the PSNI.

The Deputy Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly Patsy McGlone, SDLP, Ulster Unionists Steve Aiken and Doug Beattie and Stephen Farry of the Alliance Party face threats for criticising the actions of the dissident group.

These have been condemned by the NUJ in Ireland and the UK and said they are an “affront to democracy”.

"Any attempt to silence politicians is an affront to democracy,” said Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary.

“In condemning the threats to journalists the elected representatives were speaking on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland. This group has no mandate.”

He called on the group to withdraw their threats.

“We call on them to withdraw all threats immediately and to accept the will of the vast majority of the people of Northern Ireland, who want to live in peace and harmony and without fear or intimidation.

“At this difficult time their actions serve only to bring additional stress to many workers and their families," he added.

Online Editors