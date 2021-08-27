Affordable homes for rent down 20pc in three months as 2,129 children in emergency accommodation

The availability of affordable rental properties has decreased by 20pc in just three months, a new report has found.

The Locked Out report from homelessness charity the Simon Community found supply decreased by a fifth in three months, and by 27pc over six months.

It comes as the latest Department of Housing figures show there are now 8,132 people accessing emergency accommodation services, including 2,129 children.

While this represents a 7pc drop year-on-year, the availability of affordable rental accommodation is declining at a much faster pace.

Simon spokesman Wayne Stanley said: "Our recent quarterly Locked Out report has found a 20pc deterioration in just three months in the availability of affordable rental properties across the country, and a 27pc deterioration in six months.

"This rapid drop in market supply has added to the chronic lack of affordable housing in the market.

"We need to see action now to protect those at risk of homelessness and ensure there won't be a sharp increase in those entering emergency accommodation in the coming months."

The latest figures, from July 2021 from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government show 8,132 men, women and children were in homeless emergency accommodation in Ireland during July.

This is a fall of 596 since July 2020 and rise of 1.5pc since last month, June 2021.

Of those, 4,816 were single adults, a 9.1pc annual increase on the number in July 2020.

Some 930 families were homeless, an 18pc annual fall on the number in July 2020, but a 0.2pc decrease on last month, June 2021.

"The sharp deterioration in affordable housing is concerning and may indicate that there will be an upward trend in those entering homelessness in the coming months," the Simon Community warned.

Responding to the homelessness figures, Labour housing spokesperson Senator Rebecca Moynihan highlighted the “deeply concerning” increase in people aged 18 to 24 experiencing homelessness and called on the Minister to re-introduce a ban on evictions, and to support the Labour Party’s Tenant Rights bill that will come before the Dáil this autumn.

“Today’s latest homelessness figures once again show an increase in the overall level of homelessness in our country, but I am particularly concerned at the escalating number of young people without a home.

“The July report now shows that 943 people aged 18-24 are without a home, making up 16pc of homeless adults. That is an increase of 165 people or 21pc in that age category in the space of a month. It’s clear that spiralling rents, lack of supply and the ease of eviction is impacting on young people most.

“I remain gravely worried for renters. We already have a real issue with affordability in the rental sector and it is far too easy to evict people,” Senator Moynihan said.







