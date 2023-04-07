Aer Lingus reassures passengers that website and app are back in order ahead of hectic weekend

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport says improvements have been put in place to ensure a better passenger experience

Aer Lingus now expects flights to operate as normal this weekend. Photo: Stock image

Aer Lingus’s website and mobile app have been restored to working order. They had gone down ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends at Dublin Airport.

Aer Lingus said it expects flights to operate as normal but had previously warned of a risk of delays.

The airline apologised for inconveniencing passengers.

“The Aer Lingus website, mobile app and self-service kiosks are now fully available for customers to check in and manage their bookings,” it said.

Between yesterday and this coming Monday, Dublin Airport expects 485,000 passengers to have passed through its gates.

Passengers departing from Dublin Airport are advised to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight. Demand for car parking at the airport is very high, with some days already close to being sold out.

The airport said improvements have been put in place for the weekend that are geared toward improving the passenger experience. This includes quicker security times and additional seating.

According to DAA, the airport’s operator, 92pc of passengers have been processed in under 20 minutes at the central security screening areas so far this year.