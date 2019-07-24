Aer Lingus passengers stranded in London after flight cancelled

Passengers booked on an Aer Lingus flight were left stranded in London when the flight was cancelled.

Passengers booked on an Aer Lingus flight were left stranded in London when the flight was cancelled.

Amid chaotic scenes in Gatwick Airport, over 100 passengers were told there would be no replacement plane and there was limited availability on flights the following day.

Over 100 passengers were booked on to the Aer Lingus 9:35pm flight from Gatwick to London.

The passengers were told after 10pm that the flight had been cancelled.

The passengers were sent to various points in the airport before an Aer Lingus ground crew staff member briefed them on the situation.

The flight was cancelled due to technical issues with the aircraft.

Passengers raised the lack of information and difficulties with getting through to customer service lines with the ground crew member.

Arrangements were being made by the airline to put the passengers up in hotels.

Aer Lingus has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Online Editors