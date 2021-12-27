Aer Lingus cancels number of flights as surge in Covid cases hit airlines around the world

Aer Lingus has cancelled a number of flights as the surge in Covid-19 cases hits airlines around the world.

The airline said it has cancelled four flights today between Dublin and a number of European destinations and another flight for tomorrow – a return flight between Dublin and Paris.

Customers are being offered alternative flights on the same day.

The airline said in a statement: "Due to resource availability challenges Aer Lingus is consolidating five European round trips (four on Monday 27th December and one on Tuesday 28th December).

“Aer Lingus is communicating directly with impacted customers to advise them of their options, including alternative travel arrangements.

“The Aer Lingus team is working to minimise impact on customers and providing same-day alternative flight options.

“Like other airlines and industries globally, Aer Lingus continues to monitor and respond to this fluid situation.

“Aer Lingus apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

The situation is more severe in the US where airlines cancelled another 800 flights today after thousands were cancelled over the Christmas weekend. The cancellations were due to rising Omicron cases forcing crews to isolate and travellers to seek other forms of travel.

The flight cancellations on Monday were on top of over 3,000 cancellations during the Christmas holiday weekend, typically a peak time for travel for Americans.