Aer Lingus app and website restored after complete outage for a number of hours

Aer Lingus has reported that their mobile app and website are both working again after a complete outage caused by a technical glitch for a number of hours on Thursday.

Customers had reported not being able to access their boarding passes on the app this morning.

However, the company has issued a statement saying its apps and website are back operating fully.

Earlier today, the airline had said all of its flights would operate as normal today, but said there was a risk of “some delays”. Anyone flying with Aer Lingus was being asked to arrive at the airport earlier than normal to allow extra time for check-in.

“Our website and mobile apps are currently unavailable. Flights are expected to operate as normal today, with a risk of some delay,” it said this morning.

“Customers should allow extra time for check-in and should also check their local airport website/screens for flight status information,” an Aer Lingus spokesperson said earlier today.

The Aer Lingus website while down showed a message of: “essential maintenance”.

This outage came as airlines gear up for one of the busiest periods of travel of the entire year over the Easter bank holiday weekend.