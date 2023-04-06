Aer Lingus app and website down causing risk of some delays for passengers

Aer Lingus has reported that their mobile app and website are both down this Thursday morning, leading to the risk of some delays for people travelling today ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Customers reported not being able to access their boarding passes on the app this morning, but the airline has said it intends for all of its flights to operate as normal today but said there is a risk of “some delays”.

Anyone flying with Aer Lingus today are being asked to arrive at the airport earlier than normal to allow extra time for check-in.

“Our website and mobile apps are currently unavailable. Flights are expected to operate as normal today, with a risk of some delays.

“Customers should allow extra time for check-in and should also check their local airport website/screens for flight status information,” an Aer Lingus spokesperson said.

“We apologise for this inconvenience. Our teams are working on resolving this and we will return all services as soon as possible. Further updates will be provided via our social media channels,” Aer Lingus said.

The Aer Lingus website is currently down and shows a message: “essential maintenance”.

It’s believed the app and website have been down since around 9am this morning.

This outage comes as airlines gear up for one of the busiest periods of travel of the entire year over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

More to follow..



