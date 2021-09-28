Aer Arann founder Ó Céidigh appointed as chairperson of the Shannon Group

Pádraig Ó Céidigh, the founder of Aer Arann, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Shannon Group.

The role of Shannon Group chairperson has been vacant since August 2020, but Mr. Ó Céidigh will act as Chairperson for a period of three years following his appearance before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications.

Mr O’Céidigh faces an “enormous task” as he prepares to steer the Shannon Group through these turbulent times and back on a pathway to growth, according to Deputy Joe Carey, Fine Gael TD for Clare, who is chair of the Shannon Airport Oireachtas Group.

The Clare Deputy said operations at Shannon Airport “have been decimated” as a result of the pandemic but long before the coronavirus struck, “Shannon Airport was not reaching its potential”.

Mr Ó Céidigh has a wealth of expertise in the aviation industry, having founded Aer Arann and expanding its routes as a regional airline while he held senior management positions including Chief Executive Office and Chairman of Aer Arann for some 26 years.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Ó Céidigh said Shannon Airport is a “vital economic engine” for the Shannon Region and wider west of Ireland economy.

"It is imperative that Shannon Group is supported in its recovery, and I am deeply committed to working with the CEO and Board to ensure this happens. The revitalisation of the airport is important not only for the staff who work there, but for the thousands of people who rely on Shannon’s air connectivity for their business and livelihoods.”

Read More

The former Senator’s appointment comes at a “critical point in Shannon Airport’s history”, according to Deputy Carey, but he said the Connemara native’s blend of experience and knowledge in the industry makes him the “ideal person for the challenge”.

“Mr O’Céidigh faces a difficult task leading the Shannon Group through these extremely challenging times but he is well up to the task, he has my full support and I look forward to engaging with him soon as chair of the all-party Shannon Airport Oireachtas Committee.

“Some welcome progress has been made over the past couple of months with the return of passenger services most notably Ryanair’s eighteen routes, the return of the Aer Lingus Heathrow route and United Airlines commitment to returning Transatlantic services next March.

“The Shannon Group has made massive progress in terms of its property portfolio having managed to attract a number of world leading companies whilst also embarking on a multi-million total transformation of the Shannon Free Zone. It’s important that Mr O’Céidigh ensures that continued progress is made in this regard,” Deputy Carey said.