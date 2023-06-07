Advice for Harry Styles fans ahead of Slane Castle gig: Leave the stilettos at home

The advice may be not to wear “stilettos or high heels” but you can be assured there will be a sea of fashionable feather boas waiting for Harry Styles at Slane Castle this Saturday.

The fan base is different to Metallica who headlined the last concert in 2019 with event controller Eamonn Fox saying: “It's a new audience for Slane.

"The profile of the audience would be 90pc female, probably in the age range of 18 to 60 but (mainly) of 18 and 28.”

At the official press briefing for the Slane Castle concert, seen by many as the landmark concert of any summer, he also said that most of this year’s fans “would not know where Slane is, never heard of Slane and are coming to it for the very first time”.

Alex Mountcharles, deputising for his father, Lord Henry said, the family was “very excited” to be back with a concert this year and “it is a new generation of fans that are going to be coming to Slane”.

“This could be the first concert for some of the attendees (and) so we are delighted it is going to be Slane that (it) is their rite of passage into live music.”

The profile of the fans is reflected in the increased number of food and soft drink vendors.

Mr Fox said: “This audience don’t drink. They are lovely (and) compliant and at the end of the night are pretty much sober.”

So far Harry Styles has played to 1.5 million people on his Love On Tour which began in September 2021 in Las Vegas and finishes in Italy next month.

Mr Fox said Styles’ fans “are dedicated, they follow him, all they want to do is come and see him”.

There will be some 300 gardaí on duty for the event with Superintendent Martina Noonan saying: “All roads are leading to Slane this weekend and hopefully we will have a fabulous day on Saturday. Our aim is to keep people safe and ensure they enjoy the day.”

Gardaí and concert promoters MCD are reminding people that they face a walk of up to 45 minutes from the bus park or car parks to the venue and they are encouraging people to use public transport where possible.

In relation to buses Mr Fox said that around 30,000 people are expected to use buses, a "substantial” figure, “we are bringing a city to a village”, he added.

He also said the weather means the ground “is in perfect condition. But still, it's not a stiletto ground. It's not a high-heel ground”.

He also advised to dress for the weather including for when the sun goes down.

Bags will be searched on the way in, all tickets are online and the repeated advice is to download your tickets before you get to Slane and bring a phone charger pack.

While cash will be accepted, it is expected most will pay by tapping.

For younger fans there will be special wristbands, similar to those used at One Direction in Croke Park nine years ago.

There will be a number of customer care information points including at the bus and car parks and evntz.ie is the recommended information point.

A key piece of advice, usually delivered by Lord Henry, was emphasised by Alex who said: “The River Boyne is a magnificent backdrop for the gigs. It flows behind the stage but do not be fooled. It is a dangerous river.

“I would encourage everyone to please stay away from the river on the day. Admire it from a distance, look at it but do not get in it on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Denise Lynch of Wool Works in Drogheda, said that when the music has ended and “long after Harry is gone, our boas will be around”.

She said she has plenty of stock of the fashion item made popular again by Styles.

“We only have the full feather plush luxury boas left but they will last and won’t fall apart on you,” she said.

She has “plenty of stock” and a range of colours including lime green, luminous orange, mixed green and pink and white and pink and blue and white.

“We have had a lot of teenagers buying and then parents getting them for the kids as well as boys buying for their girlfriends.”

Ms Lynch, whose first Slane concert was Queen, said the prices depend on the length of the boa and range from €24.99 to €49.99.

“Only premium style for Harry Styles,” she laughed.