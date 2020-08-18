Advertising Authority says controversial tampon advert will not run in the same format

There will be no appeal into the controversial tampon advert, according to the Advertising Authority of Ireland.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the authority said that the advertiser has chosen not to seek a review of the decision made by the Complaints Committee in the ASAI.

The Tampax ad staged a mock chat show host who encouraged an audience to “Get ‘em up there girls” and was banned by the Advertising Authority after 84 complaints.

Read More

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland upheld the complaints, stating the ad had caused general offence but it didn’t agree it was demeaning to women, was unsuitable for children, or included sexual innuendo.

According to the ASAI, because the advertiser has chosen not to seek an appeal, this means that the advert will not run “in the same format again”.

“As a result, the decision remains that the ad should not run in the same format again. Advertising that is found in breach of the Code can be published again if it is amended to bring it into compliance with the Code.

“The ASAI Executive is always available to work with and assist advertisers in attempting to bring an advertisement into compliance with the Code,” a statement from the Authority read.

It also acknowledged the controversy surrounding the advert and said that the Authority “fully supports” advertising of all products, including tampons.

“We acknowledge that there has been a lot of commentary on the ruling and would like to reiterate that the ASAI fully supports the advertising of all product sectors, including tampons and other sanitary products, in any media or on any platform.

“Awareness, education and informational ads are all totally acceptable as long as they are compliant with the Code. Each ad is judged on its own particular merits, taking account of the content and the context,” the statement concluded.

The British ad shows a mock chat show host animatedly asking her audience how many could feel their tampon and if they could feel it, that meant it perhaps wasn’t “in far enough”.

“You gotta get ‘em up there, girls,” she tells the audience.

Some complainants described this phrase and another, “not just the tip, up to the grip,” as “offensive, crude, vulgar, disgusting, unnecessary, embarrassing, distasteful, coarse, grotesque, inappropriate and over-descriptive.”

The advertising body received complaints the ad was demeaning to women, that it was unsuitable for children and contained innuendo but those complaints were not upheld.

Other complainants said the ad was over-descriptive and had been expressed inappropriately with too much detail.

One complainant said the content was “belittling to women,” and others felt the ad created “an unfair playing field when it comes to women’s private matters” and while men’s private issues would not be treated in such a manner.

In its decision the ASAI stated: “The Committee noted the Code required that advertising should not cause grave or widespread offence.

“The Committee noted that the advertisement, although light-hearted in nature, provided factual information in a manner that was neither explicit nor graphic.”

Read More

Online Editors