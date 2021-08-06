Ireland’s adult population will be fully vaccinated by the end of August or early September, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid has said.

Mr Reid said Ireland is roughly “four weeks ahead of where we thought we would be” in terms of vaccinating adults and all adults who want the vaccine and are eligible should be fully protected in the next month.

Mr Reid also said he expected all 12-to-15-year-olds that come forward for a vaccine to be fully protected by the end of September.

More than three in four adults are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with Mr Reid saying: “It’s a really strong momentum. I think we’re at a really encouraging and inspiring point of our vaccination programme” on Newstalk Radio.

Mr Reid said the recent controversy about political figures attending a party thrown by Katherine Zappone is a “reality we have to deal with”.

"Throughout the whole pandemic there's been various times, various representative bodies, various sectors, various groups, we've had political issues where there tend to be contrasting views, interpretations that can tend to be one public health measure contrasting against another," Mr Reid said.

He said there is a concern that people “get distracted, get confused, get less committed and drop their guard" around public health guidelines when issues arise around public figures appearing to breach Covid-19 guidelines.

“We are so close to completing the vaccination programme, but equally we are so close to losing it all.

“The virus is still a very live threat to us. We are still testing significant numbers. This is a threat to everyone,” Mr Reid said, as he urged the public to stick with the guidelines on the final stretch.

There were an additional 1,491 new cases confirmed by the Department of Health yesterday, and there are now 189 people in hospital with Covid, of which 28 are in ICU.