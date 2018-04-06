Address sex claims before comeback, Porter is urged

Comedian Oliver Callan has said that Al Porter should directly address the allegations of sexual misconduct before he makes a public come back.

His comments came following Mr Porter's brief return to the stage at The George pub in Dublin earlier this week.

The impressionist believes the public statement that Mr Porter issued in November was "pompous" and did not refer to the claims made against him. "His apology probably did more damage than anything because he came across as very pompous and very arrogant," he said.

"They were really the words of someone who had lost the run of themselves. "It's not the Al Porter I remember meeting as an intelligent, bright, bouncy chap from Tallaght."

Nearly five months ago, former Today FM presenter Porter (24) resigned amid allegations he had been sexually inappropriate. His episodes hosting 'Blind Date' on TV3 were subsequently dropped. He was also replaced in his Christmas panto role. Part of Mr Porter's public statement read: "While my conduct, which had been in keeping with my flamboyant and outrageous public persona, may be regarded as offensive and unacceptable by many people, I at no time intended to upset anyone.

Apologise "Although, on legal advice, I cannot comment on specific allegations at the present time, I nonetheless sincerely apologise to anyone I may have genuinely offended."

Asked if he would like to see the Tallaght comedian return to the stage, Callan added: "I believe in the idea of redemption, nobody should be written off. But to get back into the public eye, you need to face point blank the allegations made against you publicly."

Irish Independent