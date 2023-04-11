Additional 75 driving testers to be hired over next three months to tackle five-month waiting time

An additional 75 driving testers will be hired over the next three months in an aim to reduce the waiting time for test dates.

The current average waiting time for a test date is 20 weeks, or around five months.

Jack Chambers, Minister of State at the Department of Transport said: “We’re hiring an additional 75 testers, it will take three months to complete the recruitment process and then there will be a two month training period and we’re trying to expedite that timeframe.

“We expect from approximately October of this year that we will have most of the 75 testers in place and we should see waiting times reduced from that period.

“I think we will see significant progress between October and the end of the year, it will be early next year when we get back to a 10-week waiting time.”

The aim will be to see tests increase to 6,000 per week by the end of the year, ensuring that people who are currently doing their lessons or about to sit their theory test will see a reasonable waiting time.

“What we’re committed to here is replacing anyone we lose and also hiring an additional complement of 75, and I think that will increase core capacity to a point that will really improve the wait time.”

Meanwhile, an additional 55 mechanics are being recruited to tackle the waiting times for NTCs.

Minister Chambers added the department are attempting to apply penalties to Applus, who he says, “are not adhering to the contract that we provided”.

“Contract mechanisms have been triggered by the road safety authority with Applus, who are meant to provide the service and are meant to provide a 12-day average waiting time.”

The present waiting time is 30 days.

“We are moving with the road safety authority and an additional 55 mechanics are being recruited, they should be in place by the end of this month. That will significantly increase capacity.”

The minister is also reviewing speed limits due to the number of deaths and accidents on the roads, which will be presented in the next number of weeks.

“We have seen an increase in intoxicated driving, an increase in alcohol and drug use when people are driving over the last number of years when we examine the data over a period of time.

“Non-use of seatbelts is the key concern and we’re trying to renew our campaign within the road safety authority on key measures to protect life.

“But not only have we lost too many lives so far this year, we also have over 200 people seriously injured and the impact that will have on their lives going forward.

“I know on a day which is so difficult for many people, I just want to express my own sympathies to all the families who have lost loved ones over this weekend and we will be renewing our efforts with An Garda Síochána and the other key agencies to ensure that we strengthen enforcement, make progress on the speeding review and increase the campaigns to ensure that people are aware of the serious issues that arise from speeding and other issues on our roads.”