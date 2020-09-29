Additional €460m needed to keep public transport afloat in 2020 - Minister Eamon Ryan

Bus Éireann announced they would axe the Dublin to Belfast, Cork, Limerick and Galway routes from its intercity routes yesterday (Brian Lawless/PA)

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has said an additional €460m will be needed to subsidise public transport in 2020 as Bus Éireann announced their intention to cut intercity routes due to financial struggles.

Yesterday Bus Éireann announced they would axe the Dublin to Belfast, Cork, Limerick and Galway routes from its intercity routes due to the financial challenges that Covid-19 have posed to the entity.

Read More

Minister Ryan said the government would offer its full support to ensure the public service would be able to continue and said Bus Éireann’s decision to axe the services was to consolidate the remaining services.

“This is a decision by Bus Éireann in managing its own resources. They have 18 national commercial expressway routes, and yes they are pulling out of four, but actually it’s to consolidate the other 14 and to introduce new bus services in Limerick, Cork, Galway and to introduce new services in Navan.

“Bus Éireann feel they would be better off focusing on where demand is growing and bus services are lacking, such as Louth and Meath where you have growing populations. It was a commercial decision and one they’re entitled to make,” Minister Ryan told RTÉ Radio One.

Minister Ryan said the private bus companies operating intercity routes have “done a good job” and it isn’t a case of one versus the other.

“It’s very much a company decision for them to strengthen and protect their network. They’re going to employ additional drivers for the new services that they’re adding,” he added.

Minister Ryan also confirmed that aside from the almost half a billion euro extra spent on public transport this year, there will be similar spending next year.

“Yes. There is no lack of support for spending on public transport within government, in fact it’s the opposite. It is an exceptional year. In an ordinary year, the subsidy to public transport is €300m but this year an additional €460m will go in. There will be no shortage [of funding for public transport] during the Covid crisis and there will be similar support next year,” he confirmed.

Online Editors