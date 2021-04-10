Adam King thanks well wishers following his recovery from fractured femur

Toy Show star Adam King thanked those who wished him well with his recovery after recently fracturing his leg.

The six-year-old Cork boy updated everyone, saying that he’s thankfully getting better and wishing well to those who thought of him.

Adam, who first became famous thanks to November’s Late Late Toy Show by sending virtual hugs to the nation, has brittle bones (osteogenesis imperfecta type two), and as of late fractured his femur over the weekend after a fall.

On Twitter, it was posted on his account that: “Adam is doing really well. A long week and glad to be out the other side.”

“Familiar territory for people living with OI Type III. Focused on the positives - no surgery required! Thank you SO MUCH for all the good wishes - we love you! Lots of exciting updates soon!”

Thankfully, Adam did not require any surgery according to the family.

A short video of Adam accompanied the tweet, where he can be seen waving to the camera and thanking everyone for their kind words.

“Hello everyone, my leg is still sore but it’s getting much better. Thank you for all of your good wishes for me. Bye,” he said.

The first update regarding Adam’s health originally came out of RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy Show on Thursday, in which Tubridy revealed he had been speaking to Adam and his father during the week.

“I must say that little boy is not of this world,” Tubridy said, praising Adam’s resilience.

He added that Adam was in “flying form” and is expected to return to school from Monday after the Easter holidays finish up. Tubridy also said that he and Adam had made a sworn pact to stay “friends for life”.

After Adam’s initial popularity thanks to the Toy Show, Valentine’s Day cards with his phrase: “A hug for you” were widely circulated. Most recently, the Taoiseach even wore a badge with the saying during his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

