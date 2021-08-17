Actor Bill Murray’s new golf documentary putting Irish courses on the map

American actor Bill Murray is visiting Ireland this week and trying out the country’s best golf courses.

The actor and comedian is in Ireland to film a new season of The Links Life, a golf travel documentary trying out Ireland’s best golf courses, presented by author Tom Coyne.

The American actor is known for his stints on Saturday Night Live, and roles in films such as Ghostbusters II, Lost in Translation, and Groundhog Day.

The actor was spotted filming today in the Druids Glen Resort in Co. Wicklow where they played their first course.

The show will see Mr Murray play a number of courses around Ireland, including the O’Meara course at Carton House, Carne Golf Links, Portsalon, the new St Patrick’s Links course at Rosapenna, Cruit Island, Narin & Portnoo, Enniscrone, Connemara, Galway Bay Golf Resort and Ballybunion.

A regular attendee at golfing tournaments, the actor has been a competitor at the Pebble Beach AT&T Pro-Am in the US.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “We are delighted to support the filming of The Links Life featuring Bill Murray. It is a really great way to showcase Ireland and some of our top golf courses.

“Our aim is to remind viewers that Ireland offers some of the very best golf in the world, as well as spectacular scenery and fantastic experiences. The episodes filmed here will help ensure that Ireland stays ‘top of mind’ among golfers in the US and elsewhere around the world.”