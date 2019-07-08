Protesters have interrupted Environment Minister Richard Bruton as he spoke at a Forest Industries conference in the Botanic Gardens in Dublin this morning.

'Act like your house is on fire' - protests interrupt minister's speech at Botanic Gardens

Two members of group Extinction Rebellion walked to the front of the conference hall with a banner but were quickly ushered out of the room by organisers.

The minister continued speaking but was shortly interrupted again by another Extinction Rebellion member who had been sitting in the crowd.

He shouted over the minister as Mr Bruoten attempted to continue on as if nothing was happening - and as organisers rushed to diffuse the situation, others from the group began to stand up out of their seats and say their piece.

As the noise levels rose, many attendees of the conference hushed the speakers and said that the protesters were "misinformed".

An agreement was made to allow the group to elect one speaker from the group to make a short speech to outline their position.

They called for more urgency from the government in the face of climate change saying Ireland needed to "act like your house is on fire - because it is".

The minister was forced to restart his speech.

