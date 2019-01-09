Gardaí are investigating if a man was targeted in an acid attack by a person known to him.

Acid attack victim 'may have been targeted by someone he knows'

The victim, aged in his 30s, was injured during the incident shortly before 9pm on Monday in the Hoey's Lane area of Dundalk, Co Louth.

He had a corrosive substance thrown at him, which caused injuries to his body and also burns to his clothing.

Gardaí patrolling the area came across the victim a short time later, who was described as being in a "panicked" state and removing his clothes.

An ambulance was called and he was later transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigating gardaí have identified a person known to the victim as a suspect in the case, and gloves as well as a bottle were recovered near the scene.

No arrests have yet been made, but gardaí believe the attack was premeditated and investigations are ongoing.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau also carried out a forensic examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information relating to the assault to contact them.

A Garda spokeswoman said local gardaí are treating the incident as an assault.

"The man was discovered on Hoey's Lane with apparent minor burns to his body and clothing at approximately 8.45pm Monday," she said.

