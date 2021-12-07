| 2.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Achill braced for power cuts as early storm catches people ‘on the hop’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Emmet Callaghan. Photo: Michael Mc Laughlin Expand

Close

Emmet Callaghan. Photo: Michael Mc Laughlin

Emmet Callaghan. Photo: Michael Mc Laughlin

Emmet Callaghan. Photo: Michael Mc Laughlin

Ciara O'Loughlin

Residents and businesses in Mayo’s seaside towns are hoping Storm Barra won’t batter villages that have been devastated by fierce storms and coastal flooding in the past.

In January 2014, some houses in Achill’s low-land villages were destroyed. Local man Emmet Callaghan said that since then measures have been put in place, and he hopes the island won’t too badly affected today. However, he expects there will be disruption as the island is prone to power outages during storms.

Related topics

More On Mayo news

Most Watched

Privacy