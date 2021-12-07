Achill braced for power cuts as early storm catches people ‘on the hop’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Residents and businesses in Mayo’s seaside towns are hoping Storm Barra won’t batter villages that have been devastated by fierce storms and coastal flooding in the past.

In January 2014, some houses in Achill’s low-land villages were destroyed. Local man Emmet Callaghan said that since then measures have been put in place, and he hopes the island won’t too badly affected today. However, he expects there will be disruption as the island is prone to power outages during storms.

“This storm is quite early in the season – it would normally be January or February – so this one has seemed to catch us on the hop a bit,” he said.

“But people would always be kind of ready: there’s nothing loose lying around that could go flying off, we’re always well prepared for it. When we hear of a storm it’s like second nature to us, we know what we need to prepare for and the majority of the time we are underwhelmed by what comes. But, we are always ready for the full force of it.

“With the two days’ notice people today will have all their shopping in for the next couple of days, they will make sure they are well prepared, we’ve been making sure we have candles here ready for a power cut.”

With Mayo under a Status Orange weather warning, children in the county will be off school today. In February last year, the wind ripped the roof off Dooagh National School in Achill. Thankfully no children were in attendance that day.

Kitty Kelly, owner of Carrowholly Stables and Trekking Centre in Mayo, said she has cancelled all lessons for today due to the storm. She added that all the horses will be kept inside.

“All our stable doors are securely closed in the event of the wind gaining access because this would result in terrible damage.

Ms Kelly said in 2013 the Carrowholly area was devastated by floods. “We received no warning of the oncoming gales and high tides so as a result all low land terrain was covered in seawater.”