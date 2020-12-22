Access may be given to firms abroad to cut costly rates of insurance

Sweeping changes to allow foreign competition into the Irish insurance market have been put forward by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The proposals include taking control of the national insurance database away from the industry, getting the Central Bank to publish company-level claims data, and expanding the role of the Personal Injury Assessment Board (PIAB).

The recommendations come on foot of a lengthy study into the market for public liability insurance, which found a lack of independent, public data on the insurance market as well as a lack of open access to claims history information.

Isolde Goggin, chairperson of the CCPC, said these factors were "acting as barriers to market entry" from new competition – a situation which has led to premium increases of up to 20pc annually in the past three years.

"Our market study found that high percentage premium increases for public liability insurance are an issue across all sectors of the economy," she said. "While this finding is neither new nor surprising, the CCPC has been able to quantify the extent of the issue."

Massive price-hikes and limited availability of public liability insurance is a huge concern among businesses, sports organisations and voluntary groups, leading many to forego coverage or be forced to close.

The report into the sector was requested in mid-2019 by then Minister for Enterprise Heather Humphreys following a European Commission competition investigation into Insurance Ireland (II), the representative body for the sector.

It also comes amid increasing attention on the insurance sector following the recent publication of the national Action Plan for Insurance Reform, which sets out 66 recommendations of its own.

The Commission was looking into whether restricted access to Insurance Ireland’s Insurance Link database was harming motor insurance competition in violation of European Union rules.

Insurance Link provides the claims history for individuals who are seeking to take out a policy with a new insurer.

The absence of independent data in the sector more generally, including for public liability insurance, is seen as a contributor to lack of competition and higher prices.

To facilitate new market participation, the CCPC is recommending that Insurance Ireland be forced to open Insurance Link to all insurers in the market – not just members – and to hand over control to an independent body.

The CCPC also wants the Central Bank to start publishing claims data for individual insurers, as well as data on subsectors of the market, to create more transparency on insurance costs.

The agency also wants to lower the cost of claims by making PIAB the main personal injury settlement channel in the State, sidelining the more expensive courts.

New personal injury guidelines and a national claims information database are coming into effect in 2021.

