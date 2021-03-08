'Accelerated progress' - 437 new Covid-19 cases and no further deaths confirmed

There have been no further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 437 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) today.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland remains at 4,422, while the case count within the State has risen to 223,651..

There were 418 Covid-19 patients in hospital as of 2pm today, of which 103 cases are in ICU.

Read More

There have been 184 confirmed cases in Dublin, 31 in Limerick, 26 in Donegal, 20 in Galway, 18 in Offaly and the remaining 158 cases are spread across all other counties.

Of the cases notified today; 216 are men and 218 are women; 71pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old.

The national 14-day incidence of the virus has fallen to 167 cases per 100,000 people.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said research data provided by Amárach shows continued compliance with public health measures as washing hands regularly (93 per cent), using hand sanitiser (95pc), social distancing while in a queue (93pc) are all being maintained to a high standard.

“While levels of anxiety (36pc) and boredom (38pc) are understandably high, it is encouraging to see that a sense of hope continues to rise across the population with 48pc of people reporting that they feel the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

“This hope is justified in the context of the continued improvement in the key indicators of the disease and with the ongoing rollout of the vaccination programme over the coming weeks”.

If the progress Ireland is seeing is maintained for the coming weeks and months, Dr Glynn said he’s confident the country is heading into a “new and brighter phase where the worst of the pandemic is behind us.”

“We need to keep this up for the next couple of months and we need to maintain the improvement we’ve seen,” he said.

Dr Glynn said it is vital that “hope does not give way to complacency” as across Europe countries are seeing a deteriorating picture while Ireland’s incidence is still quite high.

Dr. Cliona Murphy, Chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said: “We recommend that everyone of reproductive age should take the Covid-19 vaccine as it becomes available.

“We are aware of misinformation about risks associated with taking Covid-19 vaccines and an impact on fertility. There is no evidence that taking any of the Covid-19 vaccines affects a woman’s future ability to conceive, or to continue a pregnancy.”

There have been 32 deaths so far in March, in comparison to 731 deaths in February.

Professor Philip Nolan of Nphet said there are indications in the last 10 days that there is “accelerated progress” in suppressing the virus.

A total of 513,322 vaccines have been administered in Ireland, with 363,601 of these being first doses and 149,721 second doses, according to latest data reported on Friday, March 5.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) has today said it believes people who are infected with Covid-19 should expect to be free from reinfection for up to six months.

The findings were published in a document to Nphet today, upgraded from the previous expected immunity period of three months.

Dr Máirín Ryan, Hiqa’s Deputy CEO and Director of Health Technology Assessment, said: “We have advised Nphet that presumptive immunity should be extended to six months post-infection. The risk of reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 is low and no evidence was found to suggest that immunity wanes over this period.”

Dr Murphy, speaking about the preliminary reports of four cases of Covid placentitis recently, said: “it is the view of the pathologists conducting these investigations that Covid-19 was the significant factor that resulted in the stillbirth of these babies.

“Our condolences go to the families of these babies,” Dr Murphy said.

Dr Murphy said the findings highlight the importance of stillbirth investigation.

Dr Glynn said Nphet will be in a much better position to project where case numbers and other disease indicators will be in April and May by the end of this month and said he hopes that “everything we will be saying over the next couple of weeks will be positive with more certainty”.

He said he hopes as the weeks go by, “the possibility of another wave is decreasing, but that is contingent on further improvement in the coming weeks.

“We can see in the indicators of mobility that there is more mobility and people are returning to workplaces to a certain extent. Overall the compliance is excellent, but it is precarious.

“The more improvement we make in the next two weeks will mean the more options we have in April and May,” Dr Glynn said.

Dr Glynn says the 36pc figure of people having experienced anxiety is high and said the “country has been through an experience that we could not have envisaged.

“In terms of its impact on us as a society and on our lives, no one of have ever been through this. So, it’s no surprise that this has affected people’s mental health and wellbeing.”

Elsewhere, there were two further deaths and 144 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland today.

Read More

Online Editors