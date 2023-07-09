Academic unfairly dismissed by UCD had every right to be disaffected by terms and conditions, according to WRC

An academic who was unfairly dismissed by University College Dublin as well as other staff had every right to be disaffected by their terms and conditions over many years, according to the Workplace Relations Commission.

The finding was made in a case in which the WRC ruled that the university should pay French language lecturer, Valerie O’Reilly, compensation of €18,000 for unfair dismissal.

Ms O’Reilly, who resigned from UCD on October 9, 2020, had claimed she was constructively dismissed by the college.

The tutor gave evidence that her decision to resign came after she had hit “a wall” after losing trust in UCD and becoming “blue in the face” from raising her concerns with the university.

The WRC noted there was dispute between the parties as to whether Ms O’Reilly had begun working in UCD in 1993 or 1995.

Ms O’Reilly claimed she started in 1993 and provided evidence of Revenue and social welfare records but complained that she had never been given a contract of employment or statement of terms.

However, UCD claimed that the lecturer began work in March 1995 as there was insufficient evidence of an earlier start date.

The WRC heard she was appointed to the role of “module coordinator assistant” in 2009 but her photo, job title and biography were removed from UCD’s website in 2016.

Ms O’Reilly claimed she was first provided a draft contract in 2015 but she would not accept it as it did not provide a job description and it reduced her hours, while there was also no provision for sick pay or pension.

She said it was also a fixed-term contract while she already had one of indefinite duration.

The WRC heard that UCD had offered Ms O’Reilly redundancy in 2020 but she had never been informed of the offer even though she would have accepted it.

Prof Mary Gallagher of UCD’s School of Languages, Cultures and Linguistics gave evidence that Ms O’Reilly had been unfairly treated by the university as her work and level of responsibility had not been recognised.

However, UCD’s solicitor, Rachel Barry of Arthur Cox, denied that there was any unfair or constructive dismissal in the case as Ms O’Reilly had resigned to take up employment with another university.

Ms Barry said the college did not accept that there was any change to Ms O’Reilly’s job title and pointed out that she had rejected two job contracts offered in 2016.

Ms Barry argued that her delay in taking the case about events many years earlier was fatal to her claim of constructive dismissal.

Asked about UCD’s requirement to keep records of terms of employment and working time, one of the college HR executives, Enda Bennett, said he could not speak to any breaches of legislation.

Mr Bennett acknowledged there was a letter stating that Ms O’Reilly had started in 1993 but claimed it had not been approved by the college’s HR division.

UCD claimed Ms O’Reilly’s long service was recognised by her being placed on the pay scale and that the contract had recognised her work.

Dr Anna Nunan, assistant director of UCD’s language centre, said she had sympathy for the lack of recognition by the college of Ms O’Reilly’s 27 years of service but was surprised by her resignation.

WRC adjudication officer, Kevin Baneham, noted that a Rights Commissioner had recommended in 2015 that UCD should address longstanding contractual issues after cases were taken against the college by both Dr Nunan and Ms O’Reilly.

“This highlights the longstanding and serious nature of these issues both for Dr Nunan and the complainant,” said Mr Baneham.

In his ruling, he said there were several unique and unusual features to the case including the dispute over when Ms O’Reilly started work in UCD and that it was many years before she was offered a statement of the terms of her employment.

Mr Baneham said it was also unusual that UCD had offered Ms O’Reilly redundancy during a discussion in 2020 but the offer had never been relayed to her by a trade union official when it was clear she would have accepted it.

“It is a matter of great concern that such an offer could be made but not relayed by an intermediary. This goes against good industrial relations,” remarked Mr Baneham.

Ruling that Ms O’Reilly was unfairly dismissed, Mr Baneham said he was satisfied that she started work at UCD in 1993.

While she started a new job immediately, Mr Baneham awarded her compensation of €18,000 based on lost redundancy rights which he noted was also the value of the redundancy offered by UCD in 2020.