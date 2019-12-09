The Christian Brothers have paid in full the €30m voluntary redress contribution towards the State's €1.5bn compensation to survivors of residential institutions.

Abuse survivors say Christian Brothers' €30m payout does not go far enough

But one survivor warned that it is "by no means a just payment in addressing the extent of those injuries caused".

The Department of Education and Skills confirmed that the congregation had completed the process, offered in 2009, through a series of monthly cash transfers between September and December of this year.

In 2019, the Christian Brothers contributed a total of €8.8m, of which €428,910 was paid to the Department of Health towards the cost of the national children's hospital and the remainder to the Residential Institutions Statutory Fund (RISF).

