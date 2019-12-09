Abuse survivors say Christian Brothers' €30m payout does not go far enough
The Christian Brothers have paid in full the €30m voluntary redress contribution towards the State's €1.5bn compensation to survivors of residential institutions.
But one survivor warned that it is "by no means a just payment in addressing the extent of those injuries caused".
The Department of Education and Skills confirmed that the congregation had completed the process, offered in 2009, through a series of monthly cash transfers between September and December of this year.
In 2019, the Christian Brothers contributed a total of €8.8m, of which €428,910 was paid to the Department of Health towards the cost of the national children's hospital and the remainder to the Residential Institutions Statutory Fund (RISF).
Pledge
Education Minister Joe McHugh welcomed the Christian Brothers' full payment of their voluntary contributions, noting that the €110m pledged by the different congregations has now been paid to the RISF to finance the work of Caranua.
"The financial contributions will allow Caranua to continue its supports for survivors," Mr McHugh said.
William Gorry, CEO of the Residential Institutional Survivor's Network and an abuse survivor, also welcomed the Christian Brothers' honouring of their pledge.
Speaking to the Irish Independent, he said: "Whilst it is welcome to finally hear that a long overdue pledge, compensating little for the true extent of lifelong injuries caused children, has been honoured, it is by no means a just payment in addressing the extent of those injuries caused.
"Twenty years on and still the fate of survivors is characterised by extreme distress and suicide," Mr Gorry added.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the publication of the Ryan Report and 20th anniversary of former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern's apology to former residents of religious-run institutions.
Some 15,579 people received compensation worth on average €62,250 under the Ryan Commission's redress scheme.
A department spokesperson also told the Irish Independent that the amount likely to be achieved from the voluntary offers made by all 18 congregations will be less than the €352.61m that was offered in 2009.
This is "due to certain offers being rejected, lower values achieved on property transfers and disposals".
Irish Independent