‘Absolutely phenomenal’ – Ashling Murphy’s family grateful to athlete taking on 23 peaks to raise money for teacher’s memorial fund

The father of tragic teacher Ashling Murphy has described a challenge being undertaken by an extreme athlete in her memory as “phenomenal”.

Paul Tierney aims to cycle 1,200km around Ireland as well as climbing 23 mountains and sleeping in a tent to raise money for a memorial fund set up in Ashling’s name.

The 23-year-old was fatally assaulted while jogging along the Grand Canal at Cappincur, outside Tullamore, Co Offaly, on January 12 last year.

Following the death of the teacher, trad musician and sportswoman, the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund was set up to keep her name alive and provide support through the Children’s Grief Centre to young people.

Paul Tierney (left) with Ashling Murphy’s parents Ray and Kathleen and her sister Amy before he set off from Blueball, Co Offaly, on his 23 Peaks Challenge. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Mr Tierney set off yesterday from Ashling’s home townland of Blueball, Co Offaly, at the start of his 11-day challenge that will take in Wicklow, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Tipperary, Cork, Kerry, Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Roscommon.

“At the time when I heard the news about Ashling, it had a big impact on me,” he said.

“I worked with her uncle Des in previous jobs, and it was a common emotion that people spoke about wanting to do something.

“So that just kind of stuck with me, and I was thinking about a personal challenge as well. And then when I heard through Des that the Memorial Fund was set up, it just clicked with me that I would do a personal challenge and I’d do it for Ashling’s charity.

“In the last two months, I visited all 23 peaks because I had to map out routes up and down the country and make sure I have a GPS file as a back-up on all peaks so if any fog comes in I won’t be getting lost or disoriented, so I have safety precautions in place.”

Mr Tierney has packed a tent on the bike and will be powering his phone and GPS with a small solar panel.

“I do a lot of endurance events, but I’ve never done anything where I’ve strung together 10 or 11 days, so I’m not 100pc sure how the body is going to react,” he said.

“I run a lot, so I’m well used to mountain running, and I obviously bike a bit, but I’m not the strongest biker in the world, so some of the long bike sections are going to be tough. I need to get from Dingle up to Mayo on the bike.”

Ashling’s family are grateful to Mr Tierney and will be following his progress with updates on his Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Ashling’s father, Ray Murphy, said what he is doing is “phenomenal”.

“We certainly do appreciate it, it’s absolutely phenomenal to see such a large undertaking as this,” he said.

“It’s amazing the amount of people that have come on board. Please God, at the end of it we’ll have a celebration for the legacy that all these people have helped build for Ashling.”

James Hogan, the chair of the fund committee, said the number 23 is very significant on this challenge.

“Ashling lived for 23 short years, and each peak Paul climbs will mean a lot to him, but will also signify the stages of her life, and please God he’ll get back safe to us,” he said.

Donations to the 23 Peaks Challenge fund can be made securely at idonate.ie/AshlingMurphy23Peaks.