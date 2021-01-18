‘Absolutely heartbreaking’ – wife of Samaritans volunteer who died from Covid-19 warns people to take virus seriously

The wife of a Samaritans volunteer who died from Covid-related complications has warned the public to take the virus seriously.

Waterford man Nigel Pim (50) passed away on Thursday morning in University Hospital Waterford after developing mild symptoms of the virus shortly after Christmas.

Mr Pim was a volunteer with the Samaritans and an organ donor, donating a kidney 10 years ago to his father, who is still alive.

Speaking to Damien Tiernan on WLR FM, his wife Jeni Pim said the family took every precaution necessary to avoid contracting the virus.

“We were so careful. We do not know where Nigel got this.

“All of us tested negative. He wore his mask everywhere, to work, hand sanitizers in both the cars.

“He worked from home most of the time so he didn’t go out at all,” she said.

Jeni expressed her gratitude for the frontline and ICU workers at UHW who looked after her late husband.

“I walked him into the hospital and I squeezed his hand and said I’ll see you in a few days.

“They brought him straight up to the Covid ward. He got sicker and sicker and then he was brought into the ICU,” she said.

Jeni and her two children, Robert and Jordan, urged the public to be more cautious about the virus.

“For those people who aren’t taking this seriously, to see someone you love on all these machines is absolutely heartbreaking.

“He was only 50-years-old. We were going to be 25 years married this year,” Jeni added.

Nigel’s daughter Jordan, who is studying medicine at UCD, said her father was in great health before contracting the virus.

“There was nothing wrong with Dad, he was healthy. We go to the gym, we go running, he’s up and about, we’re eating the most amazing food made by my mum.

“He had incredible lung health, he was a swimmer as well so his lungs were in good health. It can happen to anyone,” she added.

Jeni thanked those who offered their support as she paid tribute to her late husband.

“He was kind to everybody but he was my soulmate. There are so many people to thank.

“Everyone who sent a message, the Samaritans, old school people and business people. I am not able to reply to you all but just to let you know we really appreciate it,” she added.

The family held a private funeral for Nigel on Saturday.





